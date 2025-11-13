NJ: Over 25% of Hispanic workers in N.J. use public transit. See nationwide list.

New Jersey’s Hispanic workers ranked among the highest in the nation for their use of public transit, according to the latest Census figures.

One in four Hispanic workers, or 25.5% used some form of public transportation to get to work in New Jersey in 2024, compared to 20.8% of their counterparts who drove to work alone, the data showed.

They ranked 12th nationally among their peers in other states for using public buses, trains, and trams to get to work.

The figures follow national trends in the last decade.

According to a 2016 Pew Research Center report, “Americans who are lower-income, Black or Hispanic, immigrants or under 50 are especially likely to use public transportation on a regular basis.”

The report noted that many Black and Hispanic people and immigrants live in bigger cities, where they’re more likely to have access to public transportation, which could account for the higher usage.

©2025 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit nj.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.