MA: Board wants MBTA, MassDOT to accelerate review of town projects

The Select Board is requesting the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority expedite review of outstanding issues related to major projects in town, and keep a watchful eye on the Essex and Pearson streets railroad crossing.

The Select Board voted to sign a letter to the MBTA regarding the signaling at the Essex Street railroad crossing and outstanding approvals related to the Essex Street Corridor and Old Town Yard projects at its Thursday meeting.

Its letter asks Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng for an expedited review and support on the three matters.

The board amended part of the letter to acknowledge it had received a response from MassDOT on Wednesday about Essex and Pearson streets railroad crossing and a crash that happened there on Oct. 9.

The Select Board’s letter calls for urgency that “the signals at that crossing continue to be monitored to ensure that they are operating according to optimal safety and timing standards.”

The accident at the Andover Station railroad crossing signal “where a train hit a vehicle, has galvanized community interest in the safety of this crossing,” the board said.

Board member Melissa Danisch highlighted some of MassDOT’s responses from its Wednesday letter.

MassDOT responded to the signal timing and operation of the railroad crossing which has raised concerns. Department officials said warning lights activate three seconds before the gates descend at the Essex Street railroad crossing. Gates then lower at nine seconds and remain down 20 seconds before a train arrives.

The warning time is 32 seconds long which exceeds the required 20 seconds. Andover is additionally part of a quiet zone where horns are silenced by a federal waiver, but this is offset by upgraded signage and safety infrastructure.

The Essex Street crossing “meets or exceeds federal standards,” according to MassDOT, referencing its internal manual.

“We want it better than it is, but again this is their response,” Danisch said.

“All systems functioned properly during the Oct. 9 incident,” she read from the letter, including how inspections are conducted monthly and after any incident. It added there are fail-safe systems in place where gates default to down in case of malfunction and public emergency reporting instructions are listed at the crossings.

The response also cites how MassDOT is working with the town on the Essex and Pearson streets railroad crossing, along with the Old Town Yard project and assured it will continue to do so.

Deputy Town Manager Austin Simko said MassDOT’s response doesn’t change the board’s position that the Essex Street Railroad crossing needs to be an area of focus for them as the Select Board considered changes to its letter to MassDOT and the MBTA.

The Select Board additionally asked for the acceleration of the MBTA’s reviewing approvals for the Old Town Yard project.

The town entered a land disposition agreement with Minco Corp. for the sale of the Old Town Yard, 11 Lewis St. with the goals of bringing a mixed-use development to town.

However, Minco needs MBTA approvals due to the project’s proximity to the rail line and MBTA station before it formally closes the land sale with the town, the letter stated.

Any effort to accelerate the MBTA’s approval for Minco to work within the MBTA’s Zoning of Influence and collaborate with the town on executing a utility easement and license agreement would be appreciated in advancing the project, the board said.

It also requested the MBTA expedite reviews related to the Essex Street Corridor project that looks to enhance pedestrian and vehicular safety in an area that connects downtown to the commuter rail station and Historic Mill District.

The board addressed areas of concerns connected to the project following meetings with involved parties like the MBTA.

Those concerns include discussing an easement granted to the town and Andover paying for “every house the MBTA spends on this project, along with all improvements, including modernization of the signalization” to the railroad crossing.

The board’s letter also brings up concerns related to MassWorks funds to cover additional costs related to the MBTA licensing process. It said there is concern any revisions could increase the costs of the project significantly.

The board also requested the MBTA expedite review of a final design plan it will provide this Wednesday, as it needs to wait for approval in order to allow construction to start next the next construction season.

