SamTrans ranks high in customer satisfaction survey

San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) says its riders report high levels of satisfaction, pointing to results from its 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey. Overall satisfaction reached 4.15 out of 5.00 on average.

The survey, conducted throughout the spring, gathered feedback from approximately 2,000 riders across the SamTrans system. It was offered in English, Spanish, Chinese and Tagalog. The survey results were weighted by route to account for differing ridership patterns.

“We’re proud to see that our riders continue to rate SamTrans highly,” said SamTrans Market Research Manager Julian Jest. “The results also give us clear direction on where to focus next—especially in keeping bus stops clean, improving real-time information and strengthening communications.”

Key findings

82% of riders said they are satisfied with their overall SamTrans experience, consistent with 2024 results.

Top-rated categories include ease of using tickets onboard (4.43), bus operator helpfulness (4.25) and comfort of the ride (4.19).

Areas for improvement include cleanliness of bus shelters (3.66) and condition of benches (3.73).

Nearly half of riders (47%) said their SamTrans experience has improved over the past year, citing better reliability and cleaner buses and stops.

Next steps

The agency notes that it has several improvement projects underway. Projects include a Bus Stop and Shelter Improvement Plan at 220 priority locations, testing of new bench prototypes and a refresh to bus stop amenities to modernize design standards for riders.

SamTrans’ future initiatives include expanding its real-time bus arrival tools, launching a Riders Influencing Decisions and Experiences feedback panel and introducing a customer relationship management system to better connect with riders.

“Customer feedback helps drive everything we do,” Jest said. “We’re committed to continuing improvements that make SamTrans safer, cleaner and more reliable for everyone.”