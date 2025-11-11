NJ: Who’s using public transit to get to work in N.J.?

More people of color in New Jersey relied on public transportation to get to work compared to their white counterparts, according to the latest Census figures.

The data showed that about 63.6% of workers of color used public transportation to get to work compared to about 33% of white workers. About 42% of working Black, Hispanic and Asian residents drove to work alone compared to 55% of their white counterparts.

The figures follow national trends in the last decade.

According to a 2016 Pew Research Center report, “Americans who are lower-income, Black or Hispanic, immigrants or under 50 are especially likely to use public transportation on a regular basis.”

The report noted that many Black and Hispanic people and immigrants live in bigger cities, where they’re more likely to have access to public transportation, which could account for the higher usage.

