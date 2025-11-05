IA: HIRTA to give free rides to people traveling to food pantries or meal sites

Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) announced this week that it will be providing free rides to anyone traveling to food pantries, meal sites or free meal programs for the duration of the federal government shutdown, which has been in effect for more than one month.

The announcement was made on the HIRTA Public Transit Facebook page.

"We know shutdowns have real impacts on families who rely on federal programs and paychecks," HIRTA said in the Facebook post, which garnered almost 200 shares. "We want to make sure transportation isn't a barrier for anyone trying to access food, assistance or support."

To schedule a ride, call 1-877-686-0029 or visit www.RideHIRTA.com.

HIRTA provides door-to-door public transit services across Central Iowa, ensuring accessible transportation for anyone for any reason. Serving individuals of all ages and abilities, HIRTA connects communities with healthcare, employment, education, and essential services.

The organization's mission is to provide customer-focused community transportation with a commitment to excellence in safety and service promoting independent lifestyles for Central Iowa residents. HIRTA was formed in 1981 under a 28E agreement with seven counties.

In addition to Jasper County, HIRTA serves Boone, Dallas, Madison, Marion, Story and Warren Counties.

HIRTA is open to anyone to use for any reason, and the organization is committed to ensuring no person is excluded from participate or is denied the benefits of its transit services on the basis of race, age, disability, religion, color, sex or national origin.

© 2025 the Newton Daily News (Newton, Iowa).

Visit www.newtondailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.