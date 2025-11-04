TX: Irving becomes latest city to call DART membership into question

Irving is the latest city to throw its future with Dallas Area Rapid Transit into question.

Joining Plano, Farmers Branch and Highland Park, Irving’s City Council will consider next week whether or not it will ask voters if the city should withdraw from the transit agency.

“The services provided by DART do not adequately meet the needs, demands, and expectations of the residents and businesses of the City of Irving,” the city’s council agenda states.

The Irving City Council could decide next Thursday to hold a special election in May on its withdrawal from DART. The city has a population of about 258,000 and is one of DART’s 13 member cities that contributes sales tax to the agency.

Irving is the third-largest contributor to DART after Dallas and Plano, contributing more than $100 million in sales tax a year.

“We feel the city has other mobility options that will satisfy the community’s needs and ensure continued support for those who rely on public transportation,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer in a statement. “We need to know from Irving voters whether the city should continue using DART or if they support the city exploring alternative public transportation options.”

Irving officials cited declining ridership, reduced bus service and cost in a statement explaining its call for a withdrawal election. City leaders committed to funding a smaller transit system should an election result in a withdrawal from DART.

Irving’s possible pullout adds to challenges faciong the transit system.

“DART has taken a regional approach since it was created by North Texas voters in 1984,” wrote DART Communications Chief Jeamy Molina in a statement. “The region grows and prospers because of that unity. ... The future of North Texas mobility depends on partnership.”

This year, DART leaders approved service cuts including schedule reductions on some bus lines and dropping seven routes with low ridership. The changes go into effect next year and aim to save the agency $24 million per year, pulling back from $60 million in cuts that caused a public outcry in July.

Mayors of several North Texas cities, including Stopfer, asked Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year to consider legislation to change DART’s funding and governing structure, citing concerns over service and its value to residents. The bills failed to reach the floor for a vote.

DART Board Chair Randall Bryant called the moves by member cities to seek a pullout election a “disservice to the region as a whole” in a Wednesday press conference, especially as North Texas prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches next year and just days after the Silver Line’s opening.

DART opened the train line last weekend, connecting DFW International Airport’s Terminal B and DART’s Shiloh Road Station in Plano.

Irving’s council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall and will consider an ordinance to hold the special election on May 2, 2026. Plano City Council will hold a special session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and leaders in Highland Park and Farmers Branch meet Tuesday.

