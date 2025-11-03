NCDOT fully opens new regional transportation management center

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has opened the Eastern Regional Transportation Management Center (TMC).

The department says the center, also known as Eastern TMC, strengthens its ability to monitor traffic, coordinate responses to incidents and communicate roadway information in real time throughout 39 counties from the Interstate 95 corridor to the coast.

The Eastern TMC hosts a live video monitoring hub of highway cameras throughout the region. Staff monitor road conditions, coordinate with field responders, update state traffic reports, and post alerts to dynamic messages on signs throughout its highway system to keep motorists informed of crashes, closures and weather impacts.

“This center gives us greater capability to respond quickly to incidents across eastern North Carolina and to strengthen our partnerships with local and regional agencies to keep travelers safe," said NCDOT Eastern TMC Managing Engineer Jeff Scott.

Launching with limited operations this spring, the center is now fully staffed and operates two shifts on weekdays. The Statewide Transportation Operations Center (STOC) in Raleigh offers support for the region after-hours when the Eastern TMC is closed.

The Eastern TMC works closely with agencies across the state, including the N.C. State Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, fire departments, emergency management agencies and NCDOT maintenance crews to respond in coordination to traffic incidents and special events.

The center also oversees NCDOT's Incident Management Assistance Patrol, or IMAP program, in the eastern portion of the state. These Safety Service Patrol vehicles help clear debris, aid stranded motorists and provide emergency traffic control. The patrols covers I-95, I-40 and I-140 in Wilmington.

The new Eastern TMC joins four other regional TMCs across the state of North Carolina: the Triangle TMC co-located with the STOC in Raleigh; the Metrolina TMC in Charlotte, the Triad TMC in Greensboro and the Mountain TMC in Asheville.