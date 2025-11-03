TX: End of El Metro strike announced

Laredo Transit Management Inc. announced the end of the El Metro strike following what it described as successful negotiations with Teamsters Local 657.

According to a release from Laredo Transit Management Inc., concluding documents were being finalized Friday, which it described as "an important step toward the full restoration of transit services."

El Metro employees can return to work as early as Saturday, as the regular transit schedule resumes.

" El Metro extends its sincere gratitude to the community of Laredo for their patience, understanding and continued support during this period," El Metro said. "The organization remains fully committed to providing the City of Laredo with safe, reliable and efficient public transportation for all riders."

The strike centered on collective bargaining issues, with more than 130 drivers, maintenance workers and office staff participating in the protest and ongoing negotiations, according to Teamsters Local 657 President Frank Perkins. Perkins said time off and shift bids were part of the concerns being discussed.

During the strike, the company temporarily shifted to a Sunday schedule on all days, operating from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on resuming regular schedules, contact El Metro customer service at 956-795-2280 or visit elmetrotransit.com.

