MD: Baltimore commuters urged to ride transit under new MDOT program

The Maryland Department of Transportation is rolling out a new rewards program aimed at getting more Baltimore-area commuters to use public transit.

The Ride Together Rewards: Baltimore Transit Incentives Program, launching Saturday, offers free transit passes for new riders and financial incentives for employers who purchase passes for workers through the Maryland Transit Administration’s FareShare program.

The initiative is part of a broader state effort to reduce congestion and expand travel options in the Baltimore region as construction moves forward on rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“During a time when costs are top of mind, the expanded Ride Together program reduces expenses for commuters and employers in the Baltimore region while encouraging first-time transit users to try MTA’s extensive network of buses and trains,’’ Acting Transportation Secretary Samantha J. Biddle said in a statement.

Under the program, new transit users can receive complimentary passes during three upcoming promotional periods, Nov. 1-8, Dec. 1-8, and Jan. 1-8, by downloading the CharmPass app and completing a registration form. The passes will be added directly to the user’s account.

Employers can receive up to $3,000 over three months to buy passes for employees through the MTA’s FareShare transit benefits program. Participants are also enrolled in the Commuter Choice Maryland Employer Partner Program, which offers resources and recognition for companies that promote sustainable commuting.

Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said the initiative is meant to introduce more residents to public transportation.

“The complimentary transit passes available as part of the transit incentive program are a great way for more people to experience all the benefits transit has to offer,” Arnold said in a statement.

The new program follows other MDOT incentives, including vanpool and carpool rewards launched earlier this year to encourage more efficient and affordable commutes.

More information on eligibility and sign-ups for Ride Together Rewards is available at mdot.maryland.gov/transitincentives.

