Denver RTD expands resting open elevator program to include more stations

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has widened the scope of its Customer Experience Elevator Program to include more station elevators this month, including Florida and US 36•Broomfield stations. At some Denver RTD locations, elevator doors are programmed to stay open when unused to reduce unwanted behavior inside the elevator cars. The program initially launched at three high usage light-rail stations, Colorado, Nine Mile and Southmoor, as a short-term pilot from March through May 2024. Spearheaded by RTD’s Transit Police Department (RTD-PD), the agency says the pilot demonstrated a reduction in security-related calls and customer complaints.

The agency furthered the pilot, reprogramming more elevators from June 2024 through September 2025. Denver RTD has since added Sheridan, Lakewood•Wadsworth, Colfax, and Jefferson County Government Center•Golden stations to the program.

Denver RTD notes service calls from January through August 2025 at the pilot stations, including Sheridan, Lakewood•Wadsworth and Colfax, dropped significantly compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Sheridan Station had a more than 81% reduction in calls overall, including a 93% drop in security-related calls for narcotics activity. Lakewood•Wadsworth Station experienced a more than 72% reduction in calls for service, including 83% fewer reports of narcotics activity. The agency also noted that the station had a 90% decline in elevator maintenance requests since initiating the pilot.

Similarly, Colfax Station saw a 43% drop in calls for service, with narcotics activity dropping by 57% and loitering dropping by 35%, according to the agency. Jefferson County Government Center•Golden Station experienced no calls for service for narcotics activity in 2024 or 2025.

Denver RTD notes that the reduction in incident reports or calls for service—requests made by Denver RTD employees, customers, the public or other agencies for police assistance—is a noticeable indicator of program effectiveness. It further notes that leaving the elevator doors open when not being used helped the agency improve employee and community concerns related to personal safety and security.

“RTD is extremely pleased the Customer Experience Elevator Program continues to correlate with reduced overall incidents and calls for service at the locations,” said RTD-PD Chief of Police and Emergency Management Steve Martingano. “Our overarching goal is to create a transit environment that is a welcoming, convenient and enjoyable experience for all customers. The program demonstrates the effectiveness of environmental design tactics that RTD-PD is employing across the district and contributes to the overall efforts across the system to further enhance safety.”

By year's end, the agency says the public elevators at RidgeGate Station and Civic Center Plaza also will be incorporated into the program along with the 10 other Denver RTD locations, the number increasing with the addition of the Florida Station and US 36•Broomfield this October.

“By reprogramming the elevator doors to remain open when not in use, we’ve significantly improved security at our stations,” said Denver RTD Facilities Maintenance Manager Sean Moran. “This simple operational change has created a more secure environment for customers and maintenance staff alike. The RTD facilities team remains committed to partnering with transit police to implement improvements like this program that keep the RTD system clean, accessible and creates a more welcoming transit environment for everyone.”

Denver RTD says it owns 79 publicly accessible elevators and will continue to extend the program beyond the 12 existing locations. The agency notes that reprogramming an elevator costs about $436 for one hour of service from a contracted technician. It estimates that expanding the program to include all elevators would cost approximately $61,350.

The agency has made station determinations based on the number of elevator-related service calls it receives.