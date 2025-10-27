USDOT to launch Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Council to advise on revitalization projects

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the creation of a Beautifying Transportation Infrastructure Council (BTIC). The council will seek out and advise on opportunities to build and restore structures of key transportation infrastructure, including transit hubs, bridges and highways. The secretary notes that projects will host a specific focus on safety and efficiency.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is encouraging the nominations of architects, landscape designers, urban planners, artists, transportation engineers and historic preservation advocates for membership to BTIC to council and advise on the projects.

“What happened to our country’s proud tradition of building great, big, beautiful things? It’s time the design for America’s latest infrastructure projects reflects our nation’s strength, pride and promise,” Duffy said. “We’re engaging the best and brightest minds in architectural design and engineering to make beautiful structures that move you and bring about a new golden age of transportation.”

The council will work to figure out best practices, develop metrics for aesthetic performance and guide projects that enhance public spaces. The BTIC will be made up of 11 members that will carry out two-year terms. The council will meet bi-annually and is accepting nominations through Nov. 21.

The department notes that the creation of this council aligns with the president’s Executive Order 14344, Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again, which looks to update policies surrounding architecture design at the federal level.