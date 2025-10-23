NFI, GILLIG acquire American Seating

NFI Group Inc. and GILLIG LLC have formed a 50/50 joint venture that acquired the assets of American Seating Inc. The joint acquisition by the two bus manufacturers secures a critical component of the transit industry’s supply chain and positions American Seating for operational performance recovery and long-term stability to the benefit of all customers.

The asset acquisition is being completed through a joint venture, entitled GR Seating, LLC, which will assume ownership of American Seating’s key assets, including its equipment, inventory, brand and intellectual property. Operations will continue at the existing facilities in Grand Rapids, Mich., under the American Seating name, and the partnership with The United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), and UAW Local No. 135 will be maintained. The company will also support buses in the field through its aftermarket business and will maintain customer and supplier relationships.

As 50% partners in the joint venture, each manufacturer will have representation on the joint venture’s board of directors that will provide governance and oversight to an independent third-party management team. Neither NFI nor GILLIG will be involved in day-to-day operations.

The joint venture will be working closely with the previous ownership team, including former American Seating Chairman Ed Clark and former American Seating President and CEO Tom Bush.

“Today’s acquisition displays NFI’s commitment to strengthening the industry’s supply chain and delivering for our customers,” said NFI President and CEO Paul Soubry. “American Seating has been a long-time supplier to the North American heavy-duty transit industry, recognized for the quality of its products and the breadth of its offering. While American Seating has faced recent challenges, we are confident that through this joint venture we will stabilize and enhance performance, ensuring more consistent supply for their customers and the millions of riders who use their seats every day.”

GILLIG President and CEO Derek Maunus says the acquisition will benefit the transit industry in a major way.

“This strategic acquisition shores up a critical piece of the industry’s supply chain while reinforcing GILLIG’s commitment to our customers’ success,” Maunus said. “In this partnership with NFI, we aim to put the health and stability of the transit industry above all else. We are committed to the success of American heavy-duty transit, and this investment is another way we will continue to drive America forward.”