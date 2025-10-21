San Diego MTS launches TOD project in East Village

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors approved a disposition and development agreement with the San Diego Housing Fund to bring a new 100% affordable housing community to the East Village neighborhood. Under the agreement, the project will be constructed at no cost to San Diego MTS. The ground lease will be for 99 years. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with completion anticipated in 2029.

“This project reflects [San Diego] MTS’ commitment to being more than just a transit agency; we’re a community partner,” said San Diego MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who represents East Village. “By connecting future residents with affordable housing directly at our region’s busiest transit hub, we’re helping residents access opportunity while building a more sustainable future and activating the areas around our stations.”

San Diego MTS notes the six-story, mixed-use, transit-oriented development (TOD) will feature 161 affordable apartment homes for low-income individuals and families, including 74 one-bedroom, 55 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom units. Amenities such as a children’s play area, green outdoor spaces, a community room and 96 on-site parking spaces will replace a surface parking lot and public street that will be removed as part of a San Diego MTS transit center expansion project.

The TOD will be located steps away from San Diego MTS’ busiest transit hub, the 12th & Imperial Transit Center, which offers direct access to three major trolley lines and numerous bus routes. San Diego MTS plans to expand and modernize the 12th & Imperial Transit Center to increase bus capacity, provide a special event platform for Orange Line Trolley service, enhance passenger amenities such as shelters, lighting and benches, improve traffic flow and upgrade stormwater and flood control infrastructure. Construction for the transit center improvements is anticipated between 2026 and 2027.

“We are very pleased [the San Diego] MTS Board unanimously approved the 12th & Imperial affordable housing project today. Over the past 2.5 years, San Diego Housing Fund has worked in close partnership with [San Diego] MTS to bring this vision to life,” said Managing Partner for the San Diego Housing Fund James Howell. “This 161-unit community represents what's possible when we strategically align housing with transportation and break down barriers that keep low-income families from accessing jobs, education and services. We look forward to seeing this project break ground in 2027 and transform East Village into a more vibrant, equitable neighborhood.”