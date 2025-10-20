TriMet, Instacart report success in Instacart+ pilot for paratransit users

Instacart announced results from its collaborative efforts with TriMet that provides qualifying paratransit riders with a free Instacart+ membership in an effort to supplement in-person rides. The program has reduced the need for certain trips, saving TriMet more than $350,000 in its first six months of the partnership, possibly generating an estimated $4.5 million in annual savings if adopted systemwide, while also freeing up vehicles and staff to conduct other in-person trips.

"For older adults and people with disabilities, weekly shopping trips can be stressful, physically demanding and in some cases, impossible without assistance," said TriMet Director of Accessible Transportation Programs Eileen Collins Turvey. "Paratransit riders now have the ability to get fresh groceries and essentials delivered straight to their door. The overwhelmingly positive response from participants to our pilot underscores just how impactful such an offering can be to improving our riders' quality of life and ensuring access to nutritious food while also helping TriMet deliver services more efficiently so we can better serve all of our riders."

In the region TriMet serves, Instacart says it connects shoppers with more than 40 local brick-and-mortar stores while accepting RBT and SNAP benefits. Paratransit riders that qualify for the partnership are able to receive grocery deliveries without paying a delivery fee on orders over $10 while still being able to utilize other benefits they may be entitled to.

Launching in March of 2024, the pilot program has connected more than 200 paratransit riders with essential products in a more cost-effective way. According to Instacart, TriMet suggests that its service, which offers riders connections to local stores, could cost the agency more than $150 per trip while riders could also be constrained by what they could comfortably transport. With the partnership, Instacart and the agency say riders have more granular access to essential household goods, while also freeing up some of TriMet’s vehicles and operators to facilitate other trips.

The agency says the pilot has been championed for its meaningful impact for both the riders and for the paratransit service by delivering measurable savings for customers and increased efficiencies for TriMet, while expanding access and flexibility:

More than 280 paratransit riders were offered an Instacart+ membership through the pilot program with nearly 90% opting in.

Participants placed and received nearly 4,000 orders over the course of the program.

More than half of every order consisted of fresh foods, including fruits, vegetables, protein, eggs, dairy and other perishables.

Over 10% of each order included additional household essentials like pet food, over-the-counter medications, personal care items, baby essentials and more, allowing riders to cover multiple household needs in a single delivery.

Participants reported strong satisfaction with Instacart's service.

Over one full year, the program is projected to save an average of $1,525 per rider.

If half of active LIFT riders—approximately 3,000 people—adopted the program, total annual savings could reach $4.5 million.

"Grocery shopping is essential, but getting to the store can be especially challenging for older adults and people with disabilities," said Instacart Health Vice President and General Manager Sarah Mastrorocco. "Instacart makes it simple to shop online and have fresh groceries, over-the-counter medication and everyday essentials delivered same day. We're proud that our platform is helping transit agencies like TriMet strengthen paratransit services in a way that supports the needs of its riders and ensures the service is cost-effective for the community."

Instacart says the agency is set to expand the program, offering a scalable model that can continue to improve access, efficiency and quality of service for its paratransit customers.