City of Toronto, CreateTO break ground on new Scarborough Southwest transit-oriented development

Toronto city officials and leaders of CreateTO kicked off construction of a new, mixed-use transit-oriented development in Scarborough Southwest. The development is set to host 705 new rental homes, including 256 affordable homes.

In a joint venture, the city, CreateTO, CMHC, Alterra Group of Companies and Mahogany Management are redeveloping a former Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) commuter parking lot for the development—just one of almost 100 city-owned sites that are either housing-ready or can be repurposed for development.

“Creating more affordable housing means creating stronger communities across Toronto,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “With support from the federal government and a C$30.2 million (US$21.5 million) waiver in development fees and charges from the city, we are breaking ground on 705 new homes, including 449 market rental units and 256 affordable rental homes. This transit-oriented, mixed-use development at Victoria Park Station will also include a new child-care center, community space and public amenities. Together, we are building a more affordable and inclusive city for all Torontonians.”

The new development will feature a mix of units, including family-sized two- and three-bedroom homes, with one third of the over 700 units marked to be affordable housing.

The site will also include features like a childcare center, publicly accessible open and community spaces, improvements to the surrounding community and retail spaces. Further, the new units will bear a geothermal energy system, an effort to support the local climate goals.

“The government of Canada is committed to working with our partners to rise to the challenge of building more housing in Canada,” said Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Parliamentary Secretary Jennifer McKelvie. “Through programs like the Apartment Construction Loan Program and the Affordable Housing Fund, we are taking action to increase the supply of new rental housing by investing more than C$291 million (US$207 million) in the construction of 705 homes in Toronto. This is more than just construction, it’s about creating opportunities for individuals and families to thrive, to grow, and to build their future with stability and dignity.”

The project works toward the goal outlined in the city’s HousingTO plan, which seeks to deliver 65,000 new, rent-controlled homes, including 41,000 affordable rentals, 6,500 rent-geared-to-income units and 17,500 rent-controlled units by 2030.