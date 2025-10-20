Maryland Transit Administration to offer free MARC and commuter bus rides to federal employees through shutdown

The Maryland Transit Administration will allow federal workers to ride MARC and Maryland commuter bus services for free during the ongoing government shutdown, according to an announcement by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

“This is what Maryland does in times of crisis: We band together and we help each other out,” Gov. Moore said. “But while Maryland is mobilizing to ease the shutdown’s burden on our people, let’s be clear, no state can fill the gap created by the federal government. The longer this shutdown lasts, the more pain we will feel, so it’s time for Donald Trump to come to the negotiating table on health care and open the government.”

Federal employees can ride free by showing their badge to operators, a change that will continue throughout the remainder of the shutdown.

“Marylanders make up a large share of the federal workforce, so we fully understand the financial strain many of our riders are experiencing,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha Biddle. “Free rides on MARC and commuter bus ensure that federal workers who are still reporting to the office have one less thing to worry about.”

The federal government is the largest employer in the state, employing nearly 270,000 Maryland residents prior to workforce cuts made earlier in the year.