NY: Schoharie County announces transit transition

Schoharie County Public Transportation has announced that “the smooth transition of its operations has been successfully completed, with zero disruption to passenger service.”

The transition was necessitated by an Aug. 25 notice from the Schoharie County Council of Senior Citizens Inc. that it would terminate its contract with the county to operate the public bus and non-emergency medical transportation programs effective Oct. 1, according to an SCPT news release.

In response, the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors authorized the county to assume temporary operation of the public transit system. County staff worked throughout September to ensure a smooth transition, and on Sept. 30, the state granted emergency operating authority to Schoharie County, doing business as Schoharie County Public Transportation, the release stated.

According to the release, passengers have continued to see the same familiar drivers, office staff, routes, and schedules following a change in operations. The only visible difference has been the new name on the vehicles — now reading “Schoharie County Operator” instead of “Senior Council Operator,” the release stated.

“Our top priority was ensuring that residents experienced no disruption in service,” said Bill Federice, chair of the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors. “Thanks to the quick work and dedication of our staff, Schoharie County Public Transportation remains fully operational and ready to serve.”

Non-emergency medical transportation for medical appointments also continued without interruption, the release stated. Riders are still able to schedule trips through Medical Answering Services by calling 855-852-3290 or visiting www.medanswering.com and requesting Schoharie County Public Transportation.

“This was a team effort,” County Administrator Bryan Best said. “From our transportation staff to the Board of Supervisors, everyone came together to make sure the people of Schoharie County continued to have access to the reliable transportation they depend on every day.”

With the transition complete, SCPT “continues to provide safe, dependable, and accessible service throughout the region,” the release stated. The agency is also looking for new bus drivers. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver should contact the office at 518-234-0952.

