Pace releases proposed 2026 Operating and Capital Budget plans

The Pace Board of Directors released the agency’s proposed 2026 Operating and Capital Budget for public review. Pace’s Suburban Service Operating Budget is balanced to the Regional Transportation Authority’s (RTA) 3.1% lower year over year funding marks, while still maintaining current suburban fixed-route service levels and investing in critical infrastructure.

“Thanks to years of fiscal discipline, Pace can maintain service into 2027, but we must also plan responsibly for the future. These hearings will give the public a chance to weigh in on these important decisions,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.

Pace, like other transit agencies nationwide, is approaching a fiscal cliff due to the expiration of federal relief funds and the ruse of operating expenses. The proposed operating budget includes a 10% fare increase for all services as directed by the RTA, the first fare increase Pace has experienced since 2018.

“Pace is committed to providing as much service as possible with the funding that we have available,” said Pace Board Chair Rick Kwasneski. “We know this will be difficult for some riders, and these are not easy decisions.”

To achieve the 3.1% reduction, $13.8 million in operating efficiencies have been found through the delay of planned service improvements, a hiring freeze and other miscellaneous administrative expense reductions.

The paratransit budget has also been balanced to the RTA-approved funding levels, including via a proposed fare increase from $3.25 to $3.50 for all ADA services. The budget also continues the RTA-mandated cap of 30 trips on Pace’s Rideshare Access Program (RAP) and Taxi Access Program (TAP) services, which are presently funded through the first quarter of 2026.

Pace will host nine public hearings across its service area to present its proposed financial plan.