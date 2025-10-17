MA: MassDOT Capital Committee recommends $850 million investment in the MBTA

MassDOT’s capital projects team is recommending that the state’s transportation department send hundreds of millions in bonding capacity to the MBTA to backfill holes in the transit agency’s budget.

The Capital Programs Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend that the full MassDOT Board of Directors send $850 million in bonding from the state’s Commonwealth Transportation Fund to the MBTA to help cover the cost of four major projects.

The funding, if approved by the board at their next regular business meeting, would be used for “maintenance facility and power system modernization and resiliency” at the MBTA.

The specific projects covered are phase one of the Widett Regional Rail Layover Facility planned for South Boston, which includes demolition of the facilities currently on site and ground preparation for new construction, as well as the planned 200-bus capacity Arborway Battery Electric Bus Maintenance Facility in Boston, several Green Line infrastructure projects, and procurement of new train cars.

How much the T spends on each project, according to David Mohler, the executive director of MassDOT’s Office of Transportation Planning, will be up to leadership at the transit agency to decide. Budget writers at the MBTA may decide to spend all of the capital allocated to them on one of the four projects or to split the funds evenly across them, Mohler told the Capital Programs Committee.

“That will be decided by the MBTA board and the [general manager], through their processes,” Mohler said. “The four projects you see here cost more than $850 [million].”

The allocated funds can only be used for those four capital projects, according to Mohler.

An infusion of cash at the MBTA is made possible by the state’s Fair Share Amendment, a voter-approved law which adds a surtax to any income earned over $1 million. The amendment, passed as a ballot measure in 2022, has thus far outpaced its projected yearly revenues, resulting in a windfall for state education and transportation initiatives.

Money raised by the surtax is — by law — meant to be used for education and transportation, and the fiscal 2026 budget alone, Mohler told the Capital Committee, set aside an extra $550 million for the Commonwealth Transportation Fund.

The fund saw $2.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025, according to information provided by the state comptroller’s office.

MassDOT’s board will next meet on Oct. 15.

©2025 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Visit at bostonherald.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.