NY: Buffalo Bills host public forum on transportation hub on Oct. 27

The Buffalo Bills will host a public forum with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority later this month to provide the public with more information about the transportation hub it will build across from the team’s new stadium.

The Buffalo Bills are working on a transportation hub that will make the stadium and getting to and from it more accessible for fans taking public transit.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the auditorium of the Downtown Central Library. It is where the team hopes to garner feedback from the public.

The Bills recently released their plan to the Erie County Legislature for the transportation hub that they hope will help resolve some of the public transportation woes fans have complained about over the years.

It will be located east of Abbott Road, on the side of the current stadium, across from Family Circle, close to the corner with Southwestern Boulevard. The area is already a paved parking lot, in close proximity to Prohibition 2020 bar and grill.

The hub will serve as a central location on the stadium campus for drop-off and pickup of fans and stadium workers via buses and other forms of public transportation.

It is to include roughly 660 square feet of space, plus an additional 2,500 square feet of covered canopy area for riders to gather and unload and board the NFTA buses across the street from the new stadium.

The design is being coordinated with the NFTA to enhance public transportation accessibility. Some city residents have reported having a difficult time navigating public transportation at the stadium, and even in getting to the stadium.

The Bills say that in adding a transportation hub, they are trying to create easy access to the stadium for all patrons, including people with families and limited mobility or special needs, so that riders can go from drop-off locations safely to the game.

This initiative is a requirement for the Bills as part of the community benefits agreement reached in 2023 between the team and Erie County and New York State. The public is funding $850 million of the project cost.

According to the CBA, the public transportation hub should provide safe public transportation to and from the stadium. It is required to be within a quarter of a mile from the new stadium building.

