BART sustainability report reveals nearly all its contracted energy is greenhouse gas-free

Bay Area Rapid Transit’s (BART) latest Sustainability Report lays out the agency’s sustainability initiatives that intend to improve the rider experience while showcasing its commitment to the environment, community investment and climate resiliency.

“Taking BART even once a month is a small gift you can give to the environment and your community,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “Despite the financial challenges that lie ahead, BART is approaching the coming decades with optimism and excitement. We can’t afford to lose transit—it is essential for a sustainable, connected Bay Area.”

Obtained from mainly renewable energy, the report shows that nearly 90% of BART’s contracted electricity in the previous year came from greenhouse gas–free sources. The agency found that taking its service in lieu of driving saves 25.1 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions on average.

Highlights from the report include: