Latinos In Transit marks 10 years of leadership and growth at 2025 summit in Albuquerque

Latinos In Transit (LIT) marked its 10-year anniversary during its 2025 Leadership Summit, held Oct. 2 through Oct. 4 at The Clyde Hotel in Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted in partnership with the Rio Metro Regional Transit District and local partners, the three-day event drew hundreds of transit professionals, advocates and industry leaders to celebrate a decade of workforce development, mentorship and leadership advancement across the public transit industry.

During the summit, LIT unveiled a refreshed brand identity — a visual and symbolic evolution of the organization’s first decade. LIT says the updated logo and design system were the result of months of collaborative research, workshops and member feedback.

“This design was born from listening to our members and translating their energy into something lasting,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. “Every line, every element tells a story of who we are: resilient, connected, authentic and constantly moving forward. This logo isn’t just something you see; it’s something you carry with you. It reflects our story, our energy and the promise of the future we are building together.”

Dynamic programming and experiential learning

The summit featured technical tours, workforce trainings, and interactive leadership sessions addressing critical topics across the transit landscape, including:

Transit regulations, compliance and human factors led by Palm Tran Equal Employment Officer Lina Aragon.

Avanzando workforce task force training with Tony Bridwell, Ph.D.

Small business strategies and transit partnerships, moderated by VST Engineering CEO Anthony Valdiosera.

Title VI considerations in microtransit with Aida Berduo Berry of WSP.

Represented workforce leadership with OmniTrans Director of Operations Dietter Aragon.

Other sessions included conversations on the impact public transit has on the economy and mental health for public transit employees. The summit also featured breakout sessions on personal branding, work-life balance and emerging technology, along with a Cultural Sharing Ceremony by the Next Generation Pueblo of Acoma youth.

Leadership Luncheon: Honoring excellence and announcing the future

The Annual Membership Meeting & Leadership Luncheon, sponsored by HNTB, was a highlight of the summit, showcasing organizational milestones, unveiling LIT’s refreshed brand identity and recognizing leaders across the industry. Leadership also presented the LIT Strategic Plan, outlining initiatives to strengthen workforce development, mentorship and advocacy.

Founder’s Award

Alva Carrasco, immediate past president, received the Founder’s Award for her extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing LIT’s mission.

Small Business Member of the Year

The Solis Group was honored as LIT’s Small Business Member of the Year in recognition of the company’s excellence in service, industry impact and support of LIT’s mission. Finalists included Bradley Consulting & Training and Avail Technologies.

Transit Agency of the Year

LIT’s Transit Agency of the Year for Western Operations went to Foothill Transit and the Eastern Operations winner was MeVa Transit. Finalists included Long Beach Transit, South Central Regional Transit, VIA Metropolitan Transit, Greater Richmond Transit Company, Sound Transit, Palm Tran and TriMet.

Leadership Academy Graduation & Trailblazer Awards

The Leadership Academy Graduation and Awards Celebration, sponsored by WeDriveU, honored graduates from LIT’s Leadership Academy cohorts—New Careers in Transit, The Making of an Executive, Transit Board Leadership and Leading in Middle Management. The evening also recognized Trailblazer Award recipients—partners and organizations instrumental in shaping LIT’s first decade:

Transdev

HNTB

MV Transportation

Keolis

WeDriveU

New Mexico Transit Association

Community Transportation Association of America

Avail Technologies

Cristina Hallner

2026 Leadership Summit

During the summit, it was announced by Central Ohio Transit Authority President and CEO Monica Tellez-Fowler that the 2026 Leadership Summit will take place in Columbus, Ohio.