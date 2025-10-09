TX: In a car-centric city, can a Houstonian live without an automobile? Here's what residents say.

Houston's lengthy highways and sprawling commutes keep most people dependent on vehicles for travel. Some Houstonians take other forms of transportation within the city, but going completely car-free can still be an uphill ride.

During the national "Week Without Driving" movement last week, the transportation advocacy group Link Houston hosted several events. Some residents described their transportation experiences in the city, whether walking, biking, driving a car or riding public transit.

Claudia Corletto, 51, ditched her vehicle in 2018 to reclaim her peace of mind after dealing with road rage and traffic. The Houstonian had one goal in mind — embracing the two-wheeler lifestyle.

"I thought, what if I just make the car not a thing? What if I just live inside the loop and create a whole new life for myself?" she said.

Corletto initially had a bicycle, which she rode nearly 50 minutes each way from the East End to the Third Ward. Then she upgraded to a pink electric scooter decorated with reflective tape and streamers. She enjoyed listening to music while zipping through Third Ward.

In Houston, approximately 9.6% of households don't own a vehicle, according to the 2019-2023 American Community Survey, slightly higher than the national average of 8.3%. Some Houstonians use alternative methods of transportation, but still own vehicles for reliability purposes.

"It's hard to live well in Houston without a car," said Matthew Nunez, who uses the light rail to travel for work and uses his car for longer trips.

A city reliant on cars

Vikram Maheshri, an economics professor at the University of Houston, said a significant cost of driving is the time spent in traffic. The 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard ranks Houston seventh in congestion nationwide, with a $1,181 monthly cost in lost time and productivity per driver.

"We might pay a little less for gas and maintenance, but we're probably driving more than the national average," Maheshri said.

There are 3.4 million vehicles registered in Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation's 2024 statistics report. The nonprofit organization Greater Houston Partnership found that car dealers sold over 380,000 new cars, trucks and SUVs within the 12 months ending in August.

Houston Council Member Letitia Plummer said it's challenging to live in Houston without a car, especially for those in areas where public transit isn't present. She noted that ride-share services and microtransit do fill those gaps, but improvements are still needed.

Some people don't drive because they don't have a choice in the matter.

"One out of three people are not able to drive, whether that's because of a disability or because of finances or resources," she said.

What's it like in Houston without a car?

Some residents have adopted other alternatives to cars. Native Houstonian Oscar Orias, 38, frequently uses the Metro's Silver Line buses. It's been a habit rooted in his family's reliance on public transit when their only vehicle was out of service.

"It's a vital part of who we are as a city. Don't be afraid to use it," Orias said.

Although Corletto is known to cruise on a scooter through the Third Ward, she also uses buses and trains when she's tired or needs to travel further than normal. She said being able to go to work, grocery stores, church, the gym and recreation is an important part of living without a car in Houston.

"It can totally be done," she said.

Montrose resident Valeria Alvarado, 28, works downtown and initially didn't ride public transportation because she was concerned about safety. However, after using the buses and rail system for two years, transit has become a part of her everyday lifestyle.

Alvarado encourages first-time users to consider using public transportation.

"Next time you're going to an Astros or Rockets game ... consider (public transit) next time. It's sometimes actually more convenient to take the bus," she said.

Houstonian Zakiya Newman, 26, uses public transit at least twice a month. Accustomed to using transit in other cities, Newman said living without a car in Houston can be difficult.

She believes that improving public transportation could help reduce stress, build community, and make Houston's sprawling cityscape less isolating.

"Just making the option available isn't enough. You have to make it accessible and reliable and safe," Newman said.

Alec Martin, 33, lives near the Astrodome and bikes or takes the bus and light rail about twice a week. He emphasizes that there is a significant difference between those who have alternative transportation options and those who do not.

"The difference outside of that inner loop, as far as coverage and frequency, seems very different, so it's almost like two different Houstons that we're living in," he said.

New Houston resident Nunez, 28, added that lower-income residents may have no choice but to go car-free. He believes living without a car in the city requires financial flexibility and careful planning. He said enhancing public transit options in Houston's core areas will support future growth and the ability to attract young talent.

"People like living in cities, people like density, and people like to commute multiple different ways, not just (by) car," Nunez said.

Public transit vs. owning a car

Professor Maheshri said that the financial realities many Houstonians face can make living without a car difficult. He said transportation choices depend on several factors, including money, time, lifestyle and personal priorities.

"It's an overall bundle of costs that are associated with where you live and how you get around," Maheshri said.

He said that even those who rely solely on public transit often face higher housing costs, as living in central or transit-accessible areas typically costs more.

Maheshri noted that if a person has a car and uses public transit, it wouldn't significantly reduce costs, as they would still have car insurance and their car payment. Car owners spend an average of $1,000 to $1,200 per month nationally.

For new people coming into Houston, the best way to travel, whether carless or as a car owner, is to consider time efficiency and reliability, Maheshri said.

He said those who only use public transit should ensure their area is easily accessible by a direct route. Car owners who also want to use public transit should consider living near areas with Metro park-and-ride services — buses that connect from suburban locations to downtown and other major city centers.

"People prioritize different things, and it's all about thinking about what matters to you, and then making the best decision you can," Maheshri said.

Despite the difficulties, some residents are confident that it's possible to live car-free in Houston. Alvarado said that it's not a question of whether someone can survive in Houston without a car, because many take public transit every day.

"Thousands of people take (public transit) and rely on it to survive," she said.

