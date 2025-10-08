Delaware governor establishes transit funding task force

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer established the Delaware Task Force on Sustainable Transportation Funding via an executive order. The order addresses long-term challenges the state’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) faces and works to ensure Delaware’s infrastructure remains reliable and sustainable into the future.

“Our roads and bridges connect Delawareans to jobs, schools, healthcare and each other,” said Gov. Matt Meyer. “But we face real challenges from aging infrastructure to climate resiliency. This task force, led by Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings, will aim to chart a sustainable path forward for Delaware, so we can continue to build safe, modern and resilient transportation networks that serve every community.”

The task force will partner with stakeholders to identify trends in transportation revenues, expenditures and capital needs over the next 20 years. It will also review the TTF’s financial status and seek other revenue streams to address Delaware’s transportation needs through public-private collaborations.

“Transportation funding is not just about keeping our roads paved—it’s about ensuring safe travel, supporting economic growth and meeting the mobility needs of every Delawarean,” Hastings said. “This task force will bring Delawareans together to think creatively and work with partners across sectors to deliver a transportation system that is equitable, sustainable and ready for the future.”

Transportation needs are growing, both current and future, as infrastructure ages, the need for resilient infrastructure grows and construction costs climb. The TTF, established in 1987, serves as a dedicated funding stream for maintenance, improvements and further construction, though its sustainability currently sits at risk, according to the governor's office.

The new task force will be made up of a diverse group of experts, local union leaders and legislators to create long-term plans for fortifying Delaware’s transportation system. Hastings will serve as chair of the task force. At least 18 other members will include OMB Director Brian Maxwell, Finance Secretary Michael Smith, four members of the state legislature and appointees put forth by Gov. Meyer.