MaineDOT awards funding for 17 transit projects

The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) awarded $2 million to support transit projects across the state via state funds for fiscal year 2026.

The funding was distributed among 10 transit agencies across the state for 17 projects. MaineDOT says the projects will further the goals laid out in its 2023 State Transit Plan, as well as other statewide initiatives. According to MaineDOT, the projects will modernize systems, expand access and ensure transit remains a vital resource for urban and rural communities of Maine.

“Our goal is to provide accessible transportation options for all, including those who don’t have access to personal vehicles,” said Acting MaineDOT Commissioner Dale Doughty. “These awards help expand opportunities and address transportation needs throughout our state. We look forward to working with our transit partners and the communities they serve.”

Projects were selected based on how well they help:

Increase access to transit service

Improve public information about available transit options

Remove barriers for new riders

Address the needs of underserved populations in rural Maine

Upgrade transit facilities and fleets

Support workforce and labor needs

Transition to more environmentally friendly vehicles

Project award highlights include:

Aroostook Regional Transportation System – $343,211 to extend and expand a successful workforce transportation project.

Bangor Community Connector – $320,603 for improved bike racks, a hybrid ADA-accessible vehicle and mobile fare payment technology.

Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit – $383,850 for technology improvements, an electric bus charger, a southern Maine microtransit project and a hybrid bus.

Kennebec Valley Community Action Program – $209,221 for three new vans.

Greater Portland Transit District – $176,000 for marketing campaigns and system technology upgrades.

Penquis Community Action Program – $152,000 for three new hybrid SUVs.

Regional Transportation Program – $187,715 for microtransit pilot projects in Harrison and Gorham/Standish.

West’s Transportation Services – $170,000 for a new bus.

Western Maine Transportation Services – $6,000 for technology upgrades.

York County Community Action Corporation – $51,400 for real-time vehicle tracking technology.

“York County Community Action Corporation is honored to receive a MaineDOT discretionary award to advance our public transportation services,” said Tom Reinauer of the York County Community Action Corporation. “This funding enables us to enhance the accessibility and visibility of our on-demand transit by publishing and integrating service data into widely used trip planning platforms. This initiative directly supports YCCAC’s commitment to improving rider experience, expanding mobility choices and strengthening regional coordination across York County and beyond.”