ND: Public workshops set in Bismarck, Dickinson on statewide transit plans

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking public input on two plans: the Statewide Coordinated Public Transit-Human Service Transportation Plan and the state’s first Intercity Bus Plan.

Both are federally required for North Dakota to access transportation funding, and aim to identify mobility needs, particularly for older adults, people with disabilities and rural residents.

The department will host workshops around the state that include presentations and discussions. In Bismarck, a workshop is set for 2-4 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, Oct. 28, in Meeting Room C at the Veterans Memorial Public Library. Another will be held earlier that day, from 9-11 a.m. Mountain time, in the Commission Room at Dickinson City Hall.

More information can be found at http://bit.ly/4o3Shzn.

