VVTA now stocking NARCAN across its fleet of buses and service vehicles

The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA), in partnership with California Department of Public Health, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and VVTA’s dedicated Transit Unit, has attained its multi-year goal to equip every bus and service vehicle in its fleet with NARCAN.

The agency says that San Bernardino County has not been immune to the effects of the opioid epidemic, citing increases in overdose emergencies facing law enforcement and first responders. VVTA further notes it quickly identified that operators and frontline staff, who interact with thousands of riders daily, could aid in responding during the first moments of a crisis.

“Fentanyl is incredibly potent—just a small amount can be fatal. Sadly, we are seeing it increasingly present in our communities,” said VVTA Board Member and Pharmacist Curt Emick. “As a pharmacist, I know how quickly an overdose can turn tragic, but I also know that with NARCAN, lives can be spared. Having this medication on every VVTA vehicle means that in those critical minutes, help is available. This program could mean the difference between life and death for someone’s child, parent or friend.”

Over the past several years, VVTA worked closely with agencies that have already implemented similar programs, like the city of Clovis, Calif., one of the first in the country to carry NARCAN on its vehicles. The agency also worked with the California Department of Public Health to secure a consistent stock of the medication and develop procedures for its use.

Further training support was provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and VVTA’s dedicated Transit Unit, sharing comprehensive guidance for spotting the signs of an overdose and how to safely administer NARCAN until emergency responders arrive. Now fully implemented, the multi-year effort is one of the few transit agencies in the state to have deployed the medication across its entire fleet of vehicles.

“Public transit is a lifeline, and at VVTA, we take that responsibility seriously. By equipping every vehicle in our fleet with NARCAN, we ensure that our team is prepared to respond in a crisis and give someone’s loved one a second chance,” said VVTA CEO Nancie Goff. “This is a powerful example of how partnership and persistence can create lasting community impact.”

VVTA says that due to it hosting over a million passenger trips per year that it’s uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the fight against opioid misuse. The agency further notes that by having NARCAN access across its fleet, it’s widened the region’s safety net while strengthening the community’s resilience against the opioid epidemic.

“This has been a multi-year project, and today we are proud to say it is fully realized. The VVTA Board of Directors has always prioritized safety above all else, and this program represents our ongoing dedication to protecting every passenger and resident in the High Desert,” said VVTA Board Chair James Noble. “Together with the Sheriff’s Department, along with VVTA’s Transit Unit, we are setting a higher standard for public transportation.”