NC: ‘Now is the time.’ Gov. Josh Stein endorses Mecklenburg transportation referendum

Gov. Josh Stein on Tuesday formally endorsed a ballot referendum to increase Mecklenburg County’s sales tax to fund billions in transportation projects.

Stein’s endorsement comes just over two weeks before early voting begins and as Charlotte reckons with safety concerns on its public transit system after a high-profile stabbing.

“With so many people settling in Mecklenburg County, now is the time to make the critical infrastructure investments to keep the county a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Stein said in a Tuesday statement. “This referendum will enhance safety, reduce congestion, and keep the region moving and thriving.”

The Democratic governor previously spoke positively about the plan when signing into law legislation allowing the referendum.

“These investments would help expand mobility and economic opportunity throughout the county,” he said at the time.

Mecklenburg County voters will decide whether to approve a 1% sales tax increase to fund road, rail and bus projects. Plans include, among other initiatives, the construction of the Red Line commuter rail to the Lake Norman area and an overhaul of the region’s bus system.

The revamped public transit system would be led by a new regional authority.

Supporters say the plan will relieve traffic congestion and improve the region’s infrastructure. Opponents say a sales tax is regressive and question the decision to shorten the long-planned Silver Line light rail from the airport to eastern Mecklenburg County due to funding constraints.

Safety became part of the conversation about the referendum in recent weeks following the killing of Iryna Zarutska on the LYNX Blue Line in South End. Zarutska’s death also attracted national attention and a congressional hearing on crime in Charlotte on Monday.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance is leading a multimillion-dollar campaign in favor of the referendum.

CLT Alliance CEO Robert McCutcheon said in a statement Stein’s endorsement “reinforces the urgency of this moment.”

“With the Governor’s support, we are sending a clear message: this referendum is essential for the future of Mecklenburg County, and now is the time to act,” McCutcheon said.

Election Day is Nov. 4, and early voting begins Oct. 16.

