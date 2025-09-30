PA: 'Help Pennsylvania': Johnstown's Gleason confirmed to Amtrak board

Westmont resident Robert Gleason Jr., a leading proponent of expanded passenger rail service in western Pennsylvania, now holds one of the highest-ranking positions within the National Railroad Passenger Corp., commonly known as Amtrak.

He was confirmed to the organization’s board of directors by the U.S. Senate last week. Gleason was sworn in for a five-year term Wednesday.

Amtrak operates the country’s intercity passenger rail system.

“Being from Pennsylvania and the only director (from the state), I’m looking forward to being the person that will help Pennsylvania get more trains and more routes,” Gleason said.

“Some of the states have a lot. Illinois has a lot. Virginia has a lot. There’s no reason why we can’t. We have a lot if you just take Philly, just in the Northeast Corridor, but that doesn’t serve the rest of the commonwealth.”

Two passenger trains currently pass through Johnstown every day – one westbound, one eastbound. An extra round trip is expected to be in place by the end of 2026, as part of increased service between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

“The most important thing to me is what is going to happen here in Johnstown,” Gleason said. “I’ve already inquired about the station. The funding is there for the station. I’m trying to figure out where that is. There are two phases to that. There’s funding for the Amtrak portion of the station and to build new platforms. That’s all in the works. Of course, I’ll get the timeline on that.”

Gleason is the former Republican Party of Pennsylvania chairman.

He was nominated for a position on the Amtrak board by President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Gleason was one of 48 nominees for sub-cabinet military, diplomatic or other administration positions approved by a 51-47 party-line en bloc Senate vote. The vote came after Senate Republicans changed the rules, using a so-called “nuclear option,” to allow moving multiple nominees in a group, as opposed to confirming them one at a time.

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, a Republican, voted in favor.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, opposed confirming the bloc of nominees.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Senate and the administration for advancing this nomination, and we welcome Robert Gleason to the Amtrak Board of Directors,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a released statement.

“His appointment strengthens our commitment to the continued delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient passenger rail service. Together, we will ensure Amtrak remains a vital part of America’s transportation infrastructure.”

© 2025 The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, Pa.).

Visit www.tribune-democrat.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.