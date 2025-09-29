ABQ Ride, city of Albuquerque launch transit-oriented development project

The Uptown Connect project, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development slated for the uptown area of Albuquerque, N.M., launched on Sept. 25. The project is a public-private partnership between ABQ RIDE, Palindrome and the city’s Department of Health, Housing & Homelessness. The agency says Uptown Albuquerque is the second-largest urban center in the area where thousands of residents commute daily for work, shopping and entertainment, though hosts few housing options—and none that qualify as affordable.

“Uptown Connect perfectly represents what we’re aiming for through our Housing Now and Affordable ABQ initiatives, building more homes within reach of free and low-cost resources to make life more manageable,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “This development offers everything a community needs to thrive: affordable housing, jobs, convenient transit, a safe environment for families and proximity to both necessities and entertainment.”

Uptown Connect is being designed as an area for people to live, work and play, featuring 239 mixed-rate rental units. Of the 239, 203 are designed to be affordable. The area will also host a transit plaza, underground parking, 19,000 square feet of office and commercial space and access to thousands of jobs. The project is being developed in partnership with Palindrome, with Family Housing Development Corporation as the co-developer on the residential side of the project.

“Uptown Connect makes the most of Albuquerque’s Uptown District with high-quality, accessible housing together with micro-office, micro-restaurant and micro-retail spaces designed to support New Mexico’s emerging entrepreneurs. By integrating mass transit directly into the development, people can easily get to jobs or anything in the city," said Palindrome CEO Chad Rennaker. "It’s more than new buildings, it’s new energy and opportunity for residents and businesses alike.”

“I cannot think of a better location in Albuquerque to provide affordable housing for employees working in the retail and service industries. Marrying the development to a transit hub where Uptown Connect residents can access locations around Albuquerque is ideal for this type of development,” said President of Family Housing Development Corporation Rick Davis. “All these different interests—housing, transit and jobs—come together in one location which will make it an incredibly successful project.”

Elected leaders, project stakeholders and neighbors met for the project’s launch to announce updates:

The architectural design is 60% complete.

Dekker Design expects to reach 90% design by the end of the year.

RAISE grant funds are expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Construction is scheduled to begin mid-2026.

The project’s costs are estimated around $120 million with a mix of funding sources. ABQ RIDE is contributing $26.5 million in grant funding, including the $25 million RAISE grant, as well as the needed land for the project. The city’s Department of Health, Housing and Homelessness is contributing $10 million through multiple means, including Workforce Housing Trust Funds, state of New Mexico legislative funding and a community development block grant.