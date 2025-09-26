City of Toronto advances next steps for MTSAs, PMTSAs

The city of Toronto, Ontario, is taking steps to further implementation that will aid in increased housing in the city to reach the provincial target of 285,000 new homes by 2031 following the approval of 120 major transit station areas and protected major transit station areas.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, along with city staff, gave an overview of the policies and next steps for the 25 Major Transit Station Areas (MTSAs) and 95 Protected Major Transit Station Areas (PMTSAs) that were approved by the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in August.

“The long-awaited approval of the 25 MTSAs and 95 PMTSAs is finally completed and now begins the work to ensure that the city of Toronto implements zoning that will achieve the main goals of this policy change – more homes and more affordability,” Chow said. “I am pleased to see city staff’s ambitious workplan to move quickly and look forward to working with my council colleagues on making sure we adopt this plan that will help to achieve our housing targets.”

Increased housing density across Toronto

According to the city, MTSAs must meet provincially mandated minimum density targets for number of residents and jobs per hectare while also maintaining a 10-minute walking radius around a planned or existing higher order transit station. PMTSAs also require a minimum density of development for buildings and structures. These protected transit areas are also designed for the implementation of Inclusionary Zoning, which requires new residential developments to host affordable housing.

The workplan for implementation of MTSA and PMTSA policies, including updates to the city’s zoning bylaws, has been presented to the Planning and Housing Committee. The workplan hosts strategies to move quickly on creating the implementing zoning for Toronto City Council’s consideration by mid 2026.

The MTSA and PMTSA zoning implementation initiative was approved by City Council under the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), through which the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has committed C$471.1 million (US$338 million) in funding to support the City’s housing targets.

“The long-awaited approval of the 25 MTSAs and 95 PMTSAs is finally completed and now begins the work to ensure that the city of Toronto implements zoning that will achieve the main goals of this policy change – more homes and more affordability,” said Toronto Planning and Housing Committee Chair Councilor Gord Perks. “I am pleased to see city staff’s ambitious workplan to move quickly and look forward to working with my Council colleagues on making sure we adopt this plan that will help to achieve our housing targets.”