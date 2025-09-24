LIT to host 2025 Leadership Summit in Albuquerque

LIT is partnering with Rio Metro Regional Transit District to host the 2025 Leadership Summit in Albuquerque, N.M., where professionals will gather to help chart the path forward for the transit industry.

Taking place Oct. 2-4 at the Clyde Hotel, will experience exchanging of ideas, strategies and opportunities for leadership development. The summit agenda will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and interactive workshops designed to empower attendees with tools for success in leadership, communication and career advancement. Leaders from transit agencies, the private sector and policy circles will share insights on navigating growth, adapting communication styles and building strong professional networks to support career development.

“The Leadership Summit is where industry professionals come together not just to discuss the future, but to define it,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villareal. “It’s an unparalleled opportunity to learn from peers, strengthen networks, and leave with actionable tools to advance our collective mission.”

The summit will culminate in a highly anticipated unveiling, one that has been carefully

prepared to honor the organization’s legacy while opening the door to its future. Though

details remain under wraps, this symbolic moment promises to leave a lasting impression,

marking the beginning of a bold new era for the community.

Registration is available on LIT's website through Wednesday, Sept. 24, and onsite registration will be available during the summit.