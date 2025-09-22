Trapeze partners with Microsoft to enable new real-time dashboards

Trapeze Workforce Management partnered with Microsoft to develop a cloud-native reporting platform that integrates Microsoft Fabric. The project is being funded through Microsoft’s End Customer Investment Funds (ECIF).

In the partnership, Trapeze Workforce Management says it’s delivering software as a service-based reporting solution designed for transit operations. The new platform supports both historical paginated reports and real-time dashboards, with long-term flexibility that allows transit agencies to mature into self-service business intelligence. Designed for hybrid deployment, the solution accommodates cloud and on-site options in a move the team says gives agencies access to insights without adding complexity to their infrastructure.

“Microsoft’s collaboration is a powerful vote of confidence in our mission and the future of public transit technology,” said Modaxo Portfolio Manager Rod Jones. “Together, we’re empowering agencies with robust, modern, cloud-ready solutions that help them operate smarter, move faster and serve their communities more effectively. By integrating Microsoft Fabric, we’re delivering a top-tier reporting experience that aligns with how transit agencies work today—accessible anywhere, built for the industry and ready to evolve. It’s only about transit. Full stop.”

The initiative comes during Trapeze Workforce Management’s broader adoption of Microsoft cloud technologies, with initial delivery targeted for the end of the year. The company says this effort supports its strategy to separate reporting from on-site application databases, enabling greater flexibility, scalability and data access across its customer base. It also notes that this partnership lays groundwork for possible integration with artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Microsoft Copilot and other emerging AI-driven capabilities.

“Workforce Management’s integration with Microsoft OneLake showcases what’s possible when operational data is made available for analytics and AI within Microsoft Fabric,” said Dipti Borkar, vice president and general manager, OneLake and Fabric ISVs at Microsoft Corp. “The integration allows transit agencies to replicate critical data to OneLake in a secure and scalable way, enabling fast and accurate reporting.”

Trapeze Workforce Management says that agencies using legacy Oracle technology are also positioned to benefit from supported migrations to SQL and Microsoft Azure, accelerating access to the new reporting environment without disrupting their current operations.