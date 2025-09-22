OK: Southwest Oklahoma Transportation to host public meeting at RRTC

Community members will have their chance to give their opinions on public transportation projects at a public meeting in Duncan Oct. 23.

The Southwest Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization will host the public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m Thursday, Oct. 23 at the Red River Technology Center in room 506.

SORTPO Director of Transportation Julie Sanders said meeting with the community will help to put a final plan in place for the Forward 45 Regional Transportation Plan.

Sanders said the Forward 45 Regional Transportation Plan is a comprehensive, 20-year plan.

“The plan emphasizes safety, mobility and infrastructure improvements, while identifying projects for roads, public transit, biking, walking and more,” Sanders said. “The plan strives to create a more efficient, integrated transportation system that supports quality of life and economic growth through 2045.”

Sanders said the community will learn about the transportation priorities over the next 20 years, as well as to have the ability to ask questions about the planning process.

The meeting will also provide a time to share ideas as well.

For those who are unable to attend in person, there will be an option to share comments, ideas or suggestions by email at [email protected]. Community feedback will also be accepted through the Safety Assessment Digital Map at https://sortpo.org/safety/.

Additional meetings will take place beginning Sept. 29 in Frederick at the Great Plains Technology Center, Sept. 30 in Altus at the Southwest Technology Center, Oct. 2 in Sayre at the Broadway Center, Oct. 7 in Tuttle at the City Hall Council Chambers, Oct. 9 in Ft. Cobb at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center, Oct. 14 in Burns Flat at the SWODA Office and Oct. 16 in Fletcher at the Fletcher Community Center.

For more information about the Forward 45 RTP, visit www.Forward45.com.

The Red River Technology Center is located at 3300 W. Bois D'Arc Ave. in Duncan.

