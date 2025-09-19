People on the move: TriMet adds two to leadership team

TriMet has tapped Inessa M. Vitko to serve as chief operations officer of the agency and promoted Mary L. Hill to executive director of transportation.

TriMet says the promotions come as the agency focuses on improving fiscal efficiency and stewardship. Over the summer, TriMet announced a large-scale effort to reduce costs amid a significant and growing budget gap and impending fiscal cliff. The agency notes changes to its executive leadership team are among the many steps it is taking to achieve a balanced budget by July 2028.

“As we work toward this goal, I felt it was important to begin with adjustments at the highest level of management,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr. “As I’ve also committed to you, we are doing this all with care, compassion and transparency. I am honoring that commitment.”

Both Vitko and Hill began their professional careers with TriMet, with Vitko coming on in 2006 as a training services administrator and Hill beginning her career at TriMet in 2003 as a bus operator. Both left TriMet to gain additional experience at C-TRAN before returning to the agency in the 2020s.

“Moving into this new role nearly 20 years after I started my career at TriMet is an incredible privilege, and to be honest, it’s a little surreal,” Vitko said. “I am excited and thankful to continue to be part of an invested and dedicated leadership team and look forward to TriMet’s future as we navigate our path ahead.”

Hill was formerly TriMet’s senior director of operations command center and rail operations.

“I’m honored to continue my journey with TriMet in this new role, building on the lessons I’ve learned from the front lines as a bus operator to our leadership team,” Hill said. “This promotion reflects the incredible opportunities TriMet provides for growth and the importance of supporting women and people of color in leadership.”