MD: Frederick County leaders, nonprofits discuss partnerships to tackle transportation access

Local nonprofit United Way of Frederick County gathered policymakers and community leaders on Tuesday to discuss the importance of partnerships in addressing transportation access issues.

The forum primarily focused on Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — or ALICE — families. ALICE individuals or families earn above the federal poverty level, but still cannot afford basic essentials, such as housing, food or health care.

Approximately a third of all households in Frederick County fall below the ALICE threshold, which includes ALICE households and those in poverty, according to the latest data from United Way.

John Duklewski, executive director of the Transportation Association of Maryland, told attendees at Tuesday's event that almost everyone is transit dependent, whether they use public transit or not, because they likely rely on others who do.

Duklewski said successful partnerships involve leveraging the unique strengths of each sector, from nonprofits' community connections to transit agencies' existing infrastructure for public services.

"Without reliable transportation, you're just stuck. You're not just stuck physically, you're stuck economically, socially, emotionally," he said. "... You can build a transportation network, public, private and nonprofit, that reflects the community's values of inclusion, opportunity and mutual care."

Individuals who ride public transit can save more than $13,000 each year, compared to driving, according to Duklewski.

He also noted that investment in public transportation supports greater economic and business growth, in addition to increased property values and a lower carbon footprint.

"But public transportation isn't just about numbers and data. It's about people and possibilities," he said. "... Perhaps most importantly, public transportation represents what we value most in our community: connectivity, accessibility and opportunity for all residents, regardless of age, income or ability."

The association awarded the Transit Services of Frederick County in 2024 with its outstanding transit system of the year title.

Transportation initiatives

During the forum, speakers highlighted successful initiatives implemented throughout the county and discussed how each sector can play a role in solving transportation issues for the wider community.

About a third of ALICE households don't have a vehicle, according to United Way.

United Way's Ride United Network provides free or discounted rides through nonprofit partners.

The rides have primarily been used for health, employment or education needs by seniors, rural populations and Hispanic or Latino households, according to a presentation at Tuesday's event.

County resident Amifa Mohammed said she was able to purchase a car through the organization's Pathway to Transportation program.

"Not having transportation affected every aspect of my life," she said, explaining how she balanced appointments and errands and had to rely on others or spend money on ride-share apps.

The county's transit services are free to ride, reaching a record of nearly a million rides by the end of fiscal year 2025.

County transit services Deputy Director Jaime McKay said the county is looking into ways to continue offering free rides once emergency relief funding from 2020 runs out.

McKay also mentioned the success of other county programs, such as Adopt-a-Stop, in which groups take responsibility of maintaining bus shelters, and travel training, which teaches individuals how to navigate the transit system.

"Outreach, education, awareness and better service are the foundations to improve it, but I do want to acknowledge we have a long way to go," McKay said.

Representatives from the county transit services and Frederick Health spoke about partnering to install covered bus stops by the hospital.

Frederick Health Chief Operating Officer Michael McLane said the hospital decided to fund the shelter after learning of the high percentage of employees who use the bus.

Micha Hagans, a manager at Frederick County Workforce Services, works with job seekers and said transportation is consistently a barrier for those seeking employment.

Hagans said the office works to provide short-term solutions, but also collaborates with employers to reach potential transit solutions for employees.

The county's transit services are funded through federal, state and local appropriations. Federal funds currently make up about half of the funding, while the county funds about 32% and the state covers the rest, according to McKay.

The state will soon consider the percentage of a population in poverty and the mileage of the service area when allocating transportation funds, McKay said.

State Sen. Karen Lewis Young suggested transportation providers lobby their case to Maryland General Assembly committees ahead of budget finalization to aim to receive more funding.

Other solutions speakers discussed included expanding services into rural areas and increasing shuttle services.

Josh Bokee, chair of the county Transportation Services Advisory Council, said it was important to consider equity when working to address these issues.

"It's about how we remove undue barriers and burdens for certain populations in our community when it comes to transportation," Bokee said.

Melissa Muntz, executive director of the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership, said organizations should not "reinvent the wheel" to address transportation issues and use available resources instead.

"The most important things are to ask the clients you're serving and the community that you're hoping to represent what they need, and then talk with our partners about what that looks like," she said. "Find the gaps and focus on the gaps."

