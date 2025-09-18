Metrolinx partners with No Frills supermarkets to sell and manage PRESTO cards

Metrolinx and No Frills have entered into a partnership on a pilot program designed to give transit riders wider access to PRESTO smart card services.

Through the pilot, customers in five select Toronto and Ottawa neighborhoods can access some PRESTO services — including buying and loading a PRESTO card and setting a fare type to a new card — at their local No Frills, a chain of supermarkets in the region.

The stores also have limited-edition PRESTO cards for purchase.

The following No Frills locations are participating in the pilot partnership:

Jordan’s No Frills, 1022 King St. W. (Toronto)

Carlo’s No Frills, 6220 Yonge St. (Toronto)

John’s No Frills, 1591 Wilson Ave. (Toronto)

Chris and Samia’s No Frills, 200 Grant Carman Dr. (Ottawa)

Connor and Kennedy’s No Frills, 2681 Alta Vista Dr. (Ottawa)

The agency says partnerships with companies like No Frills make it easier for customers to choose transit. Metrolinx further notes it will continue to explore new and innovative ways to expand access to these services with Loblaw.

Customers can also buy and load physical PRESTO cards for C$4 (US$2.90) at select Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws locations or at ticket vending machines, self-serve reload machines and fare vending machines at O-Train stations in Ottawa and Toronto Transit Commission subway stations in Toronto.