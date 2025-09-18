City of Bellevue selects BRIDGE Housing and Su Development to build two TOD complexes

The city of Bellevue, Wash., has selected BRIDGE Housing and Su Development to build two transit-oriented development (TOD) complexes, including a multifamily housing complex with affordable housing and amenities for artists on two separate city-owned properties in the BelRed Arts District.

Both TODs will be built next to the BelRed light-rail station and will advance multiple city goals related to housing and economic development in alignment with Bellevue’s Affordable Housing Strategy.

“This marks a significant opportunity for the city of Bellevue, in both housing development and support of the arts and cultural ecosystem,” said Director of Bellevue’s Office of Housing Bianca Siegl. “We look forward to continuing to expand housing opportunities for all to support thriving people and communities.”

In July, the city solicited teams to design and construct housing, retail and community-oriented spaces on the two sites on 130th Avenue Northeast. BRIDGE Housing will develop the site at 1500 130th Avenue Northeast while Su Development will develop the site at 1700 130th Avenue Northeast. The city is in the process of negotiating final agreements with both developers.

According to the city, BRIDGE Housing will transform the vacant 1.15-acre parcel in the 1500 block of 130th into an affordable housing community, complete with integrated arts and cultural space. The project will deliver at least 172 affordable homes, including family-sized units for households at or below 80% of the area median income. The project will include design features that can accommodate artists who would like to create artwork within their living space, dedicated arts and cultural facilities to support the BelRed creative economy, public open space and gathering areas and connection for residents to the BelRed light-rail station.

In partnership with the city and Sound Transit, Su Development will replace a park-and-ride lot with a 302-stall parking garage and a mix of market-rate and affordable housing. The complex will include a ground-floor arts and culture hub featuring programs led by the BelRed Arts District Alliance, as well as small retail spaces for artists and creative entrepreneurs and a public arts plaza promoting the BelRed Arts District.