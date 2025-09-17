Latest Regional Plan Association report shows Connecticut needs more TOCs

The Regional Plan Association (RPA) released their latest report, “Homes on Track: Connecticut, Analysis of Existing Conditions for Transit-Oriented Communities in Connecticut”.

The report argues that by integrating residential, commercial and recreational spaces around public transportation hubs, transit-oriented communities (TOCs) can help create a more sustainable and vibrant Connecticut. As a strategy, it represents a shift away from auto-oriented modes of development in favor of multifamily and compact types of development near public transit networks, promoting more sustainable and livable communities.

According to the report, more, transit-served areas in Connecticut – the same downtowns and regional centers that the Connecticut Municipal Development Authority (CMDA) aims to support – play a disproportionate role in providing access to the state’s housing and labor markets. Despite the growing recognition of the advantages of TOCs – and some successful examples in the state – many communities in Connecticut still face challenges in providing sufficient housing and coordinating it with public transportation.

“While RPA has promoted regional housing and community development for decades, recently our challenges have become more acute as local zoning restrictions and political obstacles have stymied efforts to provide the affordable housing we need,” said RPA President and CEO Tom Wright. “This report powerfully demonstrates how Connecticut can reverse this trend by capitalizing on the opportunity to build more housing and generate economic development near transit to create more prosperity, affordability and diversity.”

Key findings from the report include:

Housing and jobs

Connecticut’s Transit Zone (CTZ)—areas within half a mile of a rail station or a quarter mile from a bus stop— represent only 9% of the state’s land, yet concentrate almost half the households (48%) and two-thirds of the jobs (65%) that drive the state’s economy.

While almost half of Connecticut’s statewide housing stock is located near a transit stop, most of it is situated in areas that lack the necessary residential density and ridership to support transit service.

Only 317,000 units, representing 22% of the total statewide housing stock, are located in areas with sufficient density to sustain bus service.

Even in areas close to transit, approximately 291,000 units (42% of the stock within the transit zone) are situated in areas that lack the density to support bus service.

Transit network

The Capitol region has the largest share of bus stops, with approximately 4,730, which is nearly a third of the total in the state.

South Central Connecticut follows with 3,080 stops, accounting for 21% of the total number of stops.

The Lower Connecticut River Valley ranks third with 1,870 stops or 13% of the total.

Water management

Nearly 921,000 units, or 62%, of the total housing stock in Connecticut is located in areas with access to sewer service. These existing sewered areas may provide a feasible approach for expanding TOC within the state.

Most of the housing stock is not affected by high flood risk areas. Over 660,000 units (45% of Connecticut’s housing stock) are located within the CTZ and in low-flood risk areas (beyond FEMA’s High Risk Flood Hazard). Some locations within the CTZ will require additional funding and planning to minimize flood risk, but these represent a minority. Approximately 40,000 units (2.6% of the state total) are in a high-flood risk area and within the CTZ.

Sociodemographic

Virtually all of the state’s households earning less than $50,000 reside within the CTZ, approximately 138,800 households corresponding to 98.8% in the very low income bracket. Approximately 182,700 out of 281,000 households earning between $71,800 and below the state’s median income reside within the CTZ (65% of middle-income households). In contrast, only 45,000 out of 208,700 households earning $150,000 or more live within the CTZ (21.5% of high-income households).

TOCs are also drivers of racial equity, as Black, Hispanic, Asian and American Native populations in Connecticut are more likely to live within the CTZ than not. Compared to the state’s total racial and ethnic composition, residents in the CTZ are disproportionately Black, Hispanic, Asian and American Native. More than three-quarters of the state’s Hispanic and Black populations reside within the CTZ, 77.6% and 83.3% respectively, totaling approximately 817,000 residents. More than half of the state’s Asian and American Native populations live within the CTZ, 56% and 63.4% respectively, adding to almost 97,000 people.

The full report can be found on RPA’s website.