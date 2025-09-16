Cobb County awards Intersection three-year contract to sell advertising on Cobb Linc’s bus fleet and bus shelters

Intersection has been awarded a three-year contract to sell advertising for Cobb County, Ga., on their CobbLinc bus fleet and bus shelters. The contract includes two one-year options, for a total of up to five years.

The company notes the acquisition broadens its coverage in Greater Atlanta, building continuity between suburban and urban audiences, as well as with commuters across the region.

“The Atlanta market is one with great opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be chosen as the advertising partner of choice for CobbLinc,” said Intersection President and COO Scott Goldsmith. “This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our market offerings and help our advertising partners better reach audiences across Metro Atlanta. We're thrilled to announce our exciting new advertising partnership with Intersection, which will bring improved advertising solutions and enhanced passenger experiences to the CobbLinc system. This collaboration will create new revenue opportunities that will directly benefit our riders and community. Together with Intersection, we're looking forward to delivering engaging content that makes every journey with Cobb County Transit more informative, enjoyable and connected."