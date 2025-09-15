SilverRide launches Cantonese and Mandarin-speaking PACE transportation platform in U.S.

SilverRide Inc. has launched a Cantonese and Mandarin-speaking Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) transportation platform. The company provides assisted mobility in communities across the country, providing service that best supports varying physical, cognitive, linguistic,and cultural needs of riders.

According to SilverRide, the PACE deployment, which operates in partnership with Seen Health, commenced earlier this year in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County, Calif. The company says the milestone marks a significant expansion of SilverRide’s reach in California, bringing its total number of deployments in the Greater Los Angeles area to eight.

The Cantonese and Mandarin-language service connects Cantonese-speaking seniors to Seen Health’s day center and external care appointments using trained, linguistically matched drivers – offering a level of cultural and communication responsiveness that remains rare in U.S. transit models.

SilverRide notes the San Gabriel Valley – especially cities like San Gabriel, Monterey Park and Alhambra, Calif., – is home to one of the state's most significant Cantonese and Mandarin-speaking communities. In San Gabriel, nearly 60% of residents identify as Asian, highlighting the importance of culturally and linguistically responsive services.

With this deployment, SilverRide now operates in partnership with the following organizations across the Greater Los Angeles area: