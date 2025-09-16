WI: Bus drivers union ratifies contract with city 9 months after old deal expired

Madison’s Metro Transit bus drivers’ union ratified a contract with the city Friday evening.

City officials and Teamsters Local 120 — which represents Metro Transit drivers and mechanics — reached the agreement on a new three-year deal that includes paid leave for workers assaulted on the job and a 3% annual pay raise for employees.

“I think it's a really good contract for everyone,” Eric Knapp, acting general manager for Metro Transit, said. “There's some challenges to work through together, and I think that good faith bargaining really led to a result that'll work for everybody.”

The tentative agreement includes increased salaries and workers' compensation for drivers assaulted on the job.

Employees who stay with Metro long term will also receive more time off after fewer years on the job. New employees start off with 10 days of vacation and used to receive an addition five days after seven and 12 years on the job, but will now receive the additional days after five and 10 years.

A major goal for the city is attracting and retaining workers, Knapp said. “Newer employees do end up working some tough hours, tough shifts, and so giving folks time away to recuperate, enjoy life is important.”

The contract drivers and mechanics have been working under, which expired on Dec. 31, included 2% salary raises in each of the past two years. The new contract retroactively includes 2025, so Metro workers will receive that pay increase through back pay.

The contract did not come easily, in February, a large group of Metro bus drivers reported being absent while others refused to work overtime, grinding the public transit system to a near halt just months after the rollout of the city’s new Bus Rapid Transit system.

Riders should check real-time information on the routes they are considering, Metro Transit said.

Under both current and new contracts, the drivers’ union is not allowed to organize or assist workers who strike or impede work in accordance with Wisconsin state law.

Metro Transit members of Local 120 voted overwhelmingly in favor of their new deal 307-18. The contract still requires approval by the Madison City Council.

