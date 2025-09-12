PRT seeks PennDOT approval to tap capital assistance funds for operational expenses

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) is seeking approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to tap into capital assistance funds to support its operational expenses.

If approved, the move would shift up to $106.7 million in capital funds and allow PRT to use the money to plug a projected $100 million operating budget deficit for the 2025-26 fiscal year. PRT would use the remaining balance and a mix of local, federal and reserve funds to preserve service and avoid a fare increase for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Although some capital projects could be delayed by this move, PRT says no safety-critical projects would be impacted.

"This is not an ideal solution, but it is our best option to protect our riders by avoiding catastrophic service cuts and fare increases," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "This also gives the Legislature additional time to come up with a sustainable long-term funding solution."

Absent additional state funding, PRT proposed cutting 35% of fixed-route service, significantly reducing paratransit service and raising fares by 9% beginning in February 2026. The measures would severely restrict access to jobs, medical care, childcare, education and other essential destinations across Allegheny County and neighboring communities.

“I appreciate the need for PRT to exercise this emergency option to avoid catastrophic cuts and keep our regional economy going. I look forward to working with the governor and legislative leaders on a longer-term solution that allows PRT to serve the 1.2 million hard working people of Allegheny County,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

If PennDOT approves PRT's request, PRT management would then present to its board a resolution amending the agency’s fiscal year 2026 operating and capital budgets consistent with the waiver request.