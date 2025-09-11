MA: Salem officials, MBTA provide guidance on visiting Salem in October

With the Halloween season fast approaching, Salem city officials and law enforcement are imploring the more than 1 million expected visitors to do their part in ensuring the city stays enjoyable and safe.

Mayor Dominick Pangallo, the Salem Police Department, and the MBTA held a joint press conference on Tuesday to discuss the ways in which the city is continuing to adapt to an ever-growing visitor base.

“We want to invite all of our visitors to help us keep Salem magical,” Pangallo said. “Enjoy your visit to our community, but please be respectful. Don’t litter or trespass on private property, even if you really want a selfie with that cool decoration in someone’s yard.

He requested those on a walking tour to not block the sidewalks and for everyone to pay attention to signs, road closures and notifications from the city and its police department.

“In the last few days of the month, we issue triple fines for certain violations downtown,” Pangallo said.

With Halloween visitation increasing at a steady rate, the Salem Police Department has introduced new safety measures to ensure that every consideration from pedestrian safety to potential terrorist threats are prepared for.

The changes include increased surveillance, counter-drone measures, and more frequent updates for road closures.

“We look at every aspect when it comes to what might go wrong,” police Chief Lucas Miller said during an episode of the city’s “Salem Compass” podcast. “That ranges from pedestrian safety to the most extreme potential terrorist events. I have long maintained that Salem is a target based on our prominence in the American imagination.”

As a part of the city’s continued efforts to encourage visitors to use public transportation to make their way to Salem during October, the MBTA will have additional train service running throughout the month. In October, the Newburyport- Rockport line will gain an additional seven inbound trains and eight outbound trains on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the entire month and on Halloween.

A $10 day pass for Halloween and weekends are available for $10, and allow unlimited travel on the commuter rail.

On Halloween day in 2024, more than 25,000 people rode the Newburyport- Rockport line, where a typical weekday ridership is about 13,000 people, MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Coholan said.

Starting on Oct. 18, the city’s 150-passenger ferry between Long Wharf in Boston and Blaney Street Wharf in Salem will be supplemented by an additional 600-passenger vessel on weekends and on Halloween.

Also, the regular ferry service will run through Nov. 2 this year, instead of ending on Oct. 31 as it typically does. Also on weekends starting Oct. 18, there will be additional ferry service between Salem and Hingham.

The mayor also encouraged visitors to book tickets for attractions and meal reservations in advance. Visitors can install the destination Salem app and the city’s My Salem MA app and enable notifications to get real time updates to better enjoy their visit.

“Please remember that Salem is not just Halloween central,” Miller said. “We need to go to school, the grocery store, the doctor’s office and 100 other places, while others celebrate Halloween.

“Please be courteous, please look out for children and please get home safely this year.”

No parking – tow zone areas

A parking ban will be in effect on Oct. 2 on the following streets please note the individual times and note that the timing will be earlier than last year. Any vehicle parked in these areas will be towed.

- Congress Street both sides from Derby Street to Harbor Street: Parking ban begins at 7 a.m.

- Essex Street from Hawthorne Blvd. to New Liberty: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

- Essex Street from Washington Street to Hawthorne Boulevard: No deliveries allowed after 10 a.m. — no exceptions

- Central Street both sides from Charter Street to Derby Street: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

- Derby Street both sides from Congress Street to Lafayette Street: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

- Front Street both sides from Washington Street to Lafayette Street: Parking ban begins at 7 a.m.

- Washington Square both sides from Essex Street to Brown Street: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

- Parking meter spaces at the intersection of Charter Street, Front Street, and Central Street: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

- Washington Street between Lynde Street and Front Street both sides: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

- Front Street Lot: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

- Essex from Barton to Washington: Parking ban begins at 2 p.m.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed on Oct. 2 from 4-9:30 p.m.

- Congress Street will be closed from Harbor Street to Derby Street

- Derby Street will be closed from Congress Street to Lafayette Street

- Commuters will not be able to use Route 1A between New Derby and Brown Street which includes Derby Street, Hawthorne Boulevard and Washington Square at the Common entrance

- Front Street

- Essex Street will be closed between North Street and Hawthorne Blvd

- Washington Street between New Derby and Bridge

Garage access

- Vehicles parked in the South Harbor Garage will not be able to exit until about 9 p.m.

- The Museum Place Garage entrance will only be accessible from Church Street or St. Peter Street. Vehicles exiting the Museum Place Garage will only be able to take a left onto to Brown Street and a right onto St. Peter Street.

