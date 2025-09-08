MTC releases CARE Pb+E Grant Program call for projects for public review

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) released the CARE Power-building and Engagement (Pb+E) Grant Program call for projects for public review. MTC notes the funding opportunity is geared toward community-based organizations (CBOs) to support organizations working to strengthen community leadership, build partnerships and implement community-driven housing and transportation projects. According to the commission, the early call for projects release is to encourage CBOs to start preparing their applications.

The program will distribute $1.3 million to implement local projects from March 2026 through October 2026. The online application period will open Sept. 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., PST and close on Oct. 9, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Some examples under the three project categories include:

Capacity building: Leadership development, education and training programs, engagement activities and organizational development.

Partnership development: Cross-sector collaboration, network building, partnership development and collaborative needs assessments.

Community projects: Pilot projects and community-driven solutions in housing and transportation.

MTC notes all grantees will receive professional coaching, technical assistance (as available), peer learning opportunities and in-person convenings. In advance of the application submittal period, MTC staff will host two information sessions on Sept. 9 and Sept. 18 to support organizations with their applications. Session information can be found on MTC’s website.