ISREAL: Via Transportation seeks $3.5b valuation in NYSE IPO

Israeli smart public transport and mobility solutions company Via Transportation has published a prospectus ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company plans to issue 10.7 million A-type shares at a price between $40 and $44, raising between $286-314 million, and trading under the VIA ticker. At the same time existing shareholders will sell shares for an additional $143-157 million, so that the overall amount that Via seeks to raise is between $428 million and $471 million. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.6 million shares.

The planned flotation, which depends on market conditions, will give the company a valuation of $3.2-3.5 billion, if the shares are sold within the proposed range.

The IPO is being led by joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank, and Guggenheim Securities as wll as other investment banks Oppenheimer, Needham, and William Blair.

Leading player in its field

Via was founded in 2012 by Israeli entrepreneurs Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval, and started out as a shared transport app like Uber. Over the years, the company pivoted to providing software solutions to urban transport authorities to streamline public transport systems and connect passengers with pick up points and serve employment, health and education services.

Via's technology allows authorities to replace obsolete systems with dynamic platforms based on data and demand, which cuts operating costs, improves the passengers journey experience and increases the number of public transport users.

The company currently works in hundreds of cities in 30 countries and is considered one of the leading players in the field of smart transport.

