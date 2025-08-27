MI: Michigan launches Transit Impact Awards, honors 2025 winners

The Michigan Public Transit Association and MDOT introduced the first Michigan Transit Impact Awards, recognizing excellence in innovation, leadership, communication and community support.

Dial-A-Ride in Manistee County was recognized for 50 years of service.

Benzie Bus and Benzie Senior Resources in Benzie County were recognized for Michigan Transit Rising Stars and Friends of Michigan Transit awards, respectively.

Michigan's transit community has recently celebrated "significant accomplishments" in public transportation. Honoring individuals, agencies and projects that set the standard for excellence, innovation and dedicated service, the 2025 Transit Impact Awards, MDOT Service Awards and Small Bus Roadeo highlight outstanding contributions that benefit Michigan residents.

"As we recognize those shaping Michigan's transit landscape, each award stands for countless acts of commitment, creativity and service," said John Dulmes, executive director of the Michigan Public Transit Association. "Transit professionals and agencies across the state are driving progress and forging connections, ensuring public transportation stays essential for communities of every size."

The complete list of 2025 Michigan Transit Impact Awardees awardees is as follows:

Michigan Transit Rising Stars

Becky Carten-Crandell, Executive Director, Saugatuck-Douglas Interurban Transit Authority

John Comparoni, Driver, North Oakland Transportation Authority

Luca Leffew, Driver, Benzie Bus

People's Express (Organization)

Innovative Transit Projects

Barry County Transit's Lighthouse Academy Route

Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) Headquarters and Workforce Housing Project

Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) SMARTer Mobility

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Service (STARS) Memorial Cup Initiative

Outstanding Communications Projects

Regional Transit Authority (RTA) for Southeast Michigan's QLINE and Detroit Air Xpress Campaigns

Friends of Michigan Transit

Benzie Senior Resources

Cass County Transportation Authority and Mary Cathleen Jones

Rep. Greg Alexander, R- Carsonville

Rep. Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor

MDOT also presented 20 local transit agencies with commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to their communities.

"These plaques are more than just a symbol; they represent the decades of dedication and resilience our transit agencies have shown as they connect people to opportunity and strengthen the fabric of our Michigan communities," said Jean Ruestman, administrator of MDOT's Office of Passenger Transportation."We're proud to honor their service and commitment to public transportation."

2025 MDOT Transit Agency Service Awardees are as follows:

50 years

Alma Transit Center

Belding Dial-a-Ride

Big Rapids Dial-A-Ride

Dowagiac Dial-A-Ride

Gladwin City/County Transit

Harbor Transit

Hillsdale Dial-A-Ride

Manistee County Transportation

45 years

Charlevoix County Public Transit

Eaton County Transportation Authority

Interurban Transit Authority

Ionia Dial-a-Ride

Ogemaw County Public Transportation

Otsego County Bus System

Roscommon County Transportation Authority

Schoolcraft County Public Transportation

40 years

Bay Area Transportation Authority

25 years

Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency

Allegan County Transportation

20 years

Detroit Transportation Corporation (People Mover)

The 48th Annual Michigan Small Bus Roadeo, hosted on July 31 by the Michigan Association of Transportation Systems, brought together the state's top rural and community transit operators for a showcase of skill and dedication. The top three individuals advance to the national small bus roadeo, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, in May.

"We are proud to celebrate the dedication and expertise of Michigan's rural and community transit professionals," said Ken Jimkoski, MASSTrans president. "The Small Bus Roadeo is more than a competition. It's a chance to recognize the vital role transit operators play in keeping our communities connected and running smoothly every day."

The 2025 Michigan Small Bus Roadeo winners are as follows:

Individual awards

First place: Dustin Stirrett, Huron Transit Corp.

Second place: Wayne Kinney, Huron Transit Corp.

Third place: Jeremy Fetterolf, Gladwin City-County Transit

Q'straint Driver of the Year

Heather Browne, Gladwin City-County Transit

Rookie of the Year

Dustin Stirrett, Huron Transit Corp.

Team awards

First place: Huron Transit Corp.

Second place: Gladwin City-County Transit

Third place: Yates Dial-A-Ride

