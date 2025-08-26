PA: Some Delaware County commuters face headaches with SEPTA service cuts

Some of those taking public transportation in Media on Monday morning expressed concern over 20% across-the-board SEPTA service cuts that took effect Sunday.

The cuts are expected to be only the first of several steps to fill a $213 million budget hole.

Next will be a 21.5% fare increase Sept. 1, followed by a second round of service cuts in January, a 9 p.m. curfew on all rail services and the elimination of another 18 bus routes, culminating in a 45% total reduction in service.

Ava Warczak of Media was boarding a regional rail train on the Media/Wawa line that will not be impacted until next year, but said at least one of her employees at a University of Pennsylvania lab now has to triple-up on trains just to get to work.

“Instead of taking one train, they’re going to have to take three and then walk 30 minutes,” she said. “(It adds) probably a decent hour one way, because waiting for the buses and, you know, it’s going to be very tough. They’re affected by the Main Line shutdown.”

That Cynwyd line has seen a 33% reduction in service.

Warczak said they plan to push through it, because there isn’t much else they can do. Luckily, they don’t have small children at home anymore and the lab is flexible about hours.

“I have to be flexible on my end, and luckily I can, but not many people are,” she said. “I mean, she would probably have to do something else. Who can do three hours a day of a commute? It’s just insane.

“Whenever the train goes out of service she will have to Lyft back home, or she will take the trains and walk, but that’s not feasible to do every single day.”

At the Darby Transportation Center about 8:30 a.m., Michele McGee was waiting for the bus so she could get into 69th Street. She said she takes the bus everywhere.

“I don’t know how people are going to get around,” said McGee. “It’s going to affect a lot of people, so that is sad. It’s crazy how they are taking away all the transportation.”

Jhared Johnson was waiting for the 115 bus as his car was being repaired. He doesn’t normally ride SEPTA, but on Monday found he was dependent on it.

“There are certain places they ain’t going anymore. That’s crazy,” said Johnson.

One woman waiting at the Darby depot was halfway on her three-bus trip from Upper Darby to Ridley. Lisa, who declined to give her last name, said she takes SEPTA all the time.

“So far, I shouldn’t say this, but it’s so good. This is a major route and hopefully will be the last one affected,” she said as she waited for the 114 at the Darby Transportation Center.

A woman waiting for the bus along Lansdowne Avenue in Yeadon who declined to give her name said her trip to work had been difficult.

“I changed routes … to get here and the buses are much more crowded,” she said.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said police have not been needed or requested Monday morning.

One woman who identified herself only as Anne was waiting for the 101 trolley at the Providence Road trolley station in Media at 9:23 a.m. The trolley, which now runs every 25 to 30 minutes, was already running late, she said, but had so far not substantially impacted her life.

Another man who identified himself only as Paul said he was worried the reduced rides and numbers of cars on trains would translate to more crime, especially pickpockets.

“I don’t even catch the subway,” he said. “You got to carry a gun on the subway. The kids act crazy on the subway. And there’s going to be more people on the subway because of the way they set it up now. So it’s more (susceptible) to crime. … If you don’t know the city, you’re just going to think it’s an average day, but I came up in the hood, so I know what type of criminals are there.”

Bri Irving, 29, Media, was heading to Broomall for her job at Home Depot. She said the cuts have not really impacted her yet, but expects the January cuts are going to be the ones that really sting.

Irving said it has always been the case that she has had to take a trolley and then a bus, but there was talk of adding a bus line just last year to try to help with that.

“Now it’s the opposite,” she said, laughing.

Irving said she wants to go back to school soon for molecular biology at Drexel University, but with all of the planned cuts, taking regional rail is going to be a different experience, especially with the 9 p.m. curfew.

“I just wish they could find the funding. It makes no sense,” she said. “I don’t like to drive, so that’s why I take public transit. It seems like usually in the winter, it’s always been an issue, like buses and everything will run less because of driver shortages and everything, so it seems like now this winter I’ll actually have to get a car.”

Irving said right now it costs her $5 a day to go to and from work, so she will have to do the math on gas and insurance to see what the monthly cost breakdown will be. On the other hand, there is the opportunity costs of travel time by public transit, which are now going to be even longer.

“But I’ve gotten used to it over the years,” she said. “So then it’s just having to find new routes and everything.”

