PA: How SEPTA cuts will affect bus, train, trolley routes in southeastern PA

Due to a lack of state transit funding, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, or SEPTA, will implement major service cuts starting Aug. 24 for bus/metro and Sept. 2 for regional rail. Fares also will increase Sept.1.
Below are the routes in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties that will be affected.
Bus routes eliminated
The following bus routes in Chester County will be eliminated:
204 — Eagleview to Paoli Train Station ( Sept. 27)
206 — Commons at Great Valley to Paoli
The following bus routes in Delaware County will be eliminated:
120 — Cheyney University to the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby Township
126 — Lawrence Park in Marple Township to 69th Street Transportation Center
The following bus routes in Montgomery County will be eliminated:
80 — Horsham to Olney Transportation Center
88 — Bethayres to Frankford Transportation Center
106 — Paoli to 69th Street via Ardmore
150 — Parx Casino to Plymouth Meeting Mall
201 — Fort Washington Office Center to Fort Washington station
311 — Horsham Breeze Blue
Bus, metro, trolly route service cuts, route changes
Chester County
Those routes reduced or shortened include:
99 — Phoenixville to Norristown
104 — West Chester to 69th Street
125 — Valley Forge to Philadelphia
135 — Coatesville to West Chester
Delaware County
D1 — Trolley line Transportation Center in Upper Darby Township to Media, 20% service reduction
D2 — Trolley line 69th Street to Sharon Hill, 20% service reduction
103 — 69th Street into Havertown/ Ardmore
104 — 69th Street to West Chester
108 — 69th Street through Yeadon to the airport and Tinicum
109 — 69th Street to Chester
110 — 69th Street to Springfield Mall to Penn State Brandywine
111 — 69th Street to Chadds Ford
112 — DCCC in Marple to 69th Street
113 — 69th Street to Darby to Marcus Hook into Claymont
114 — Wawa to Darby Transportation Center
117 — Chester area to Penn State Brandywine, 118 ( Newtown to Chester) and 123 ( 69th Street to King of Prussia).
T4 — Trolly line Darby Transportation Center to 13th Street, Philadelphia 20% service reduction
Montgomery County
27 — Plymouth Meeting to South Philadelphia — 20% service cut, shortened to City Hall
44 — Ardmore to Old City (Front/Market) — up to 20% service cut, Narberth and Gladwyne service eliminated
51 (L) — Plymouth Meeting Chestnut Hill to Olney Transportation Center — up to 20% service cut
52 — Gladwyne to Southwest Philadelphia — up to 20% service cut, Gladwyne service eliminated
93 — Pottstown to Norristown (via Ridge Pike/Main Street/High Street) — up to 20% service cut
96 — Lansdale to Norristown (via Community College Main Campus) — up to 20% service cut
98 — Plymouth Meeting to Norristown — up to 20% service cut, Blue Bell service eliminated
99 — Phoenixville to Norristown — up to 20% service cut
103 — Ardmore to 69th Street Transit Center — up to 20% service cut
105 — Rosemont to 69th Street Transit Center — combined into one route with 106
123 — 69th Street Transit Center to King of Prussia — up to 20% service cut
124 — Chesterbrook to Philadelphia — route shortened to Chesterbrook to Gulph Mills, no direct service to Philadelphia
125 — Valley Forge to Philadelphia — route shortened in Center City to 30th Street Station
131 — Audubon to Norristown — up to a 20% service cut
Regional rail
Regional Rail line eliminations are expected to take effect in January 2026. In the meantime, SEPTA Regional Rail riders can expect one-hour service delays on weekends, two-hour service delays on weekends and no express trains for the Warminster, West Trenton, Lansdale/ Doylestown, Manayunk/ Norristown and Paoli / Thorndale lines.
Cynwyd line will see a 33% service reduction.
R5 — Coatesville to Philadelphia (reduced schedule, then eliminated Jan. 1).
© 2025 The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa.
Visit www.pottsmerc.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.