PA: How SEPTA cuts will affect bus, train, trolley routes in southeastern PA

Due to a lack of state transit funding, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, or SEPTA, will implement major service cuts starting Aug. 24 for bus/metro and Sept. 2 for regional rail. Fares also will increase Sept.1.

Below are the routes in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties that will be affected.

Bus routes eliminated

The following bus routes in Chester County will be eliminated:

204 — Eagleview to Paoli Train Station ( Sept. 27)

206 — Commons at Great Valley to Paoli

The following bus routes in Delaware County will be eliminated:

120 — Cheyney University to the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby Township

126 — Lawrence Park in Marple Township to 69th Street Transportation Center

The following bus routes in Montgomery County will be eliminated:

80 — Horsham to Olney Transportation Center

88 — Bethayres to Frankford Transportation Center

106 — Paoli to 69th Street via Ardmore

150 — Parx Casino to Plymouth Meeting Mall

201 — Fort Washington Office Center to Fort Washington station

311 — Horsham Breeze Blue

Bus, metro, trolly route service cuts, route changes

Chester County

Those routes reduced or shortened include:

99 — Phoenixville to Norristown

104 — West Chester to 69th Street

125 — Valley Forge to Philadelphia

135 — Coatesville to West Chester

Delaware County

D1 — Trolley line Transportation Center in Upper Darby Township to Media, 20% service reduction

D2 — Trolley line 69th Street to Sharon Hill, 20% service reduction

103 — 69th Street into Havertown/ Ardmore

104 — 69th Street to West Chester

108 — 69th Street through Yeadon to the airport and Tinicum

109 — 69th Street to Chester

110 — 69th Street to Springfield Mall to Penn State Brandywine

111 — 69th Street to Chadds Ford

112 — DCCC in Marple to 69th Street

113 — 69th Street to Darby to Marcus Hook into Claymont

114 — Wawa to Darby Transportation Center

117 — Chester area to Penn State Brandywine, 118 ( Newtown to Chester) and 123 ( 69th Street to King of Prussia).

T4 — Trolly line Darby Transportation Center to 13th Street, Philadelphia 20% service reduction

Montgomery County

27 — Plymouth Meeting to South Philadelphia — 20% service cut, shortened to City Hall

44 — Ardmore to Old City (Front/Market) — up to 20% service cut, Narberth and Gladwyne service eliminated

51 (L) — Plymouth Meeting Chestnut Hill to Olney Transportation Center — up to 20% service cut

52 — Gladwyne to Southwest Philadelphia — up to 20% service cut, Gladwyne service eliminated

93 — Pottstown to Norristown (via Ridge Pike/Main Street/High Street) — up to 20% service cut

96 — Lansdale to Norristown (via Community College Main Campus) — up to 20% service cut

98 — Plymouth Meeting to Norristown — up to 20% service cut, Blue Bell service eliminated

99 — Phoenixville to Norristown — up to 20% service cut

103 — Ardmore to 69th Street Transit Center — up to 20% service cut

105 — Rosemont to 69th Street Transit Center — combined into one route with 106

123 — 69th Street Transit Center to King of Prussia — up to 20% service cut

124 — Chesterbrook to Philadelphia — route shortened to Chesterbrook to Gulph Mills, no direct service to Philadelphia

125 — Valley Forge to Philadelphia — route shortened in Center City to 30th Street Station

131 — Audubon to Norristown — up to a 20% service cut

Regional rail

Regional Rail line eliminations are expected to take effect in January 2026. In the meantime, SEPTA Regional Rail riders can expect one-hour service delays on weekends, two-hour service delays on weekends and no express trains for the Warminster, West Trenton, Lansdale/ Doylestown, Manayunk/ Norristown and Paoli / Thorndale lines.

Cynwyd line will see a 33% service reduction.

R5 — Coatesville to Philadelphia (reduced schedule, then eliminated Jan. 1).

© 2025 The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa.

Visit www.pottsmerc.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.