ISREAL: Via reveals financial results ahead of Wall Street IPO

Israeli public transport and mobility solutions company Via Transportation has revealed details about its financial performance after last month filing a prospectus confidentially for a Wall Street IPO. On Friday, Via submitted financial results to the US Securities & Exchange Commission ( SEC) showing that it has been losing $100 million a year, although losses have been narrowing in recent quarters.

Via's revenue in 2024 was $337.6 million, up from $248.8 million in 2023. Net loss in 2o24 was $90 million, narrowing 23% from $116 million in 2023. Total cash as of the end of June 2025 was $78.2 million. Via's R&D spending fell from $95.8 in 2023 to $88.9 million last year, while marketing, sales and administrative spending rose.

According to the prospectus, Israelis Arnon Dinur of 83North and Chemi Peres of Pitango hold the largest number of shares among the directors (6.2 and 5.5 million Class A common shares, respectively). Exor is the largest shareholder, with 14.1 million common shares, followed by 83North with 6.2 million shares, and Pitango with 5.5 million shares.

Second attempt at an IPO

Via was founded by Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval, graduates of the IDF's Talpiot unit. The company has developed a transport service management system using a smart algorithm that calculates the pick-up point, route and drop-off point of passengers. It began as a company operating services in large cities such as New York, Chicago and operated in Tel Aviv and Haifa through local partners. Eventually, the company changed its business focus and became a provider of travel service management systems for municipal authorities, schools, universities and transportation companies.

This is Via's second attempt at an IPO on Wall Street since the peak days of IPOs on Nasdaq in 2021. Back then the company missed the window of opportunity when it published a confidential prospectus only at the end of 2021, as the IPO window began to close. The company's most recent private equity round, in February 2023, was at a company valuation of $3.5 billion. According to PitchBook, the company has raised nearly $900 million since its founding in 2012. Via has employs 973 employees, including 250 in Israel.

